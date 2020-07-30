10 players from outside the top 5 football leagues your club should buy this summer 

The chasm between the top 5 football leagues and the rest of Europe is quite big. But this doesn't mean that the other leagues don't have quality football players. Players such as Luis Suarez, Virgil van Dijk and even Cristiano Ronaldo have all come from outside the top 5 leagues.

Competitions such as Eredivisie and Primera Liga have quite often been seen as shopping spots for the big clubs. Even recently a lot of talent has come from these leagues. Frenkie De Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix have all arrived from these championships and gone on to represent the European elite. Let's look at a few more who might make the switch this transfer window.

#10 Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners is a specialist at taking penalties and freekicks

AZ Alkmaar enjoyed a fantastic season only losing out on the Eredivisie title due to goal difference when the season was called off. Arnie Strong's youthful side has captured a lot of eyeballs. Their captain Teun Koopmeiners is one of the stars of the team.

Capable of playing both as a centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, he will no doubt attract the attention of a lot of big football clubs. Koopmeiners is also a specialist at taking penalties and free-kicks, with 9 of his 11 goals this season coming from the spot, while the other two were free-kicks. Even at the age of 22, Koopmeiners brings a lot of maturity and leadership to the table, making him a worthy purchase.

#9 Donyell Malen

Just when it was starting to look like a record breaking season, Malen was ruled out for a long time with an ACL injury

PSV Eindhoven have always been a hot spot for young football talent with Napoli's Hirving Lozano and Spurs' Steven Bergwijn the latest to make the switch to the big league from the club. Donyell Malen will surely be the next to make the move.

He first came into the spotlight when he scored on his international debut for Netherlands. He started this season in unstoppable fashion, scoring 11 and assisting in 2 in just 14 games.

Just when it was starting to look like a record-breaking season, Malen was ruled out for a long time with an ACL injury. He is gifted enough to play across the front-line and if his next season is anything like the beginning of this one, he will be starting for Netherlands in the Euros.

#8 Kristoff Ajer

A lot of big football clubs have kept an eye on Ajer.

Scottish football is often considered being boring and uncompetitive. Some of the criticism is just, provided that Celtic have won three domestic trebles on trot. The league however still supplies great football players, recent examples including Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Liverpool duo Virgil Van Dijk (though he began in the Netherlands) and Andy Robertson.

According to experts and Celtic fans, Kristoff Ajer is a player in that bracket. The Norwegian centre-back is 22 and already one of the best players in the league. In internatioanal football, Ajer is a part of a young, promising Norway team that also includes the likes of Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, and Erling-Braut Haaland.

A lot of big clubs have kept an eye on Ajer but a move to any of the London clubs would make a world of sense.