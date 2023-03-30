The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football. For over a decade, the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the award, leaving little room for anyone else. But what if we took these two legends out of the picture? Who would rise up and claim the coveted prize?

We've compiled a list of 10 players who would have a shot at winning the Ballon d'Or if Messi and Ronaldo didn't exist. On this list, we will discover the football superstars who would've been in the limelight had the legendary duo not been in the picture. From goal-scoring machines to midfield maestros, we've got it all covered. So without further ado, let's dive into our list of Ballon d'Or contenders.

#1 Neymar - Brazil - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Neymar has been a constant contender for the Ballon d'Or, and if it weren't for Messi and Ronaldo, he would have been a shoo-in for the award. With his blistering pace, skillful dribbling, and eye for goal, Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world.

#2 Kylian Mbappe - France - Paris Saint-Germain

Republic of Ireland v France: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

At just 24 years old, Kylian Mbappe has already established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football. His lightning-fast speed, technical ability, and clinical finishing make him a force to be reckoned with.

What sets Mbappé apart from his peers is his incredible pace and dribbling ability. He has the ability to leave defenders in his wake with ease. He is also a clinical finisher, and his goal-scoring record is exceptional for a player of his age. He has scored over 260 goals for club and country and has already won multiple domestic titles with PSG and the FIFA World Cup with France, all at the age of 24!

#3 Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium - Manchester City

Denmark v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Kevin De Bruyne, a Belgian attacking midfielder who currently plays for Manchester City, is undoubtedly one of the most gifted footballers of his generation. Known for his incredible vision, technical ability, and pinpoint accuracy, De Bruyne has been instrumental in City's success in recent years.

What sets De Bruyne apart from his peers is his incredible range of passing. He has the ability to pick out a teammate with a perfectly weighted through ball from almost anywhere on the pitch, and his vision is unparalleled. He is equally adept at creating chances for others as he is at scoring goals himself, and his versatility allows him to play in a variety of positions.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - Poland - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most consistent goal-scorers in world football over the past decade. His scoring record for Bayern Munich is simply incredible, and he's a player who has single-handedly won games for his team.

Robert Lewandowski's impressive goal-scoring record just isn't limited to his club's performances. He is also the all-time leading scorer for the Polish national team, with over 77 goals to his name.

#5 Mohamed Salah - Egypt - Liverpool

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah burst onto the scene a few years ago, and he's been scoring goals for fun ever since. His pace, dribbling, and finishing ability make him a nightmare for defenders to deal with, and he's been a key player in Liverpool's success in recent years. Salah also became Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League with 131 goals.

#6 Erling Haaland - Norway - Manchester City

Manchester City v Burnley: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Erling Haaland is another young talent who has taken the football world by storm. His physicality, pace, and clinical finishing make him a formidable striker, and he's already being tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner. He is currently taking the Premier League by storm with an incredible 28 goals in 26 league games.

#7 Bernardo Silva - Portugal - Manchester City

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Bernardo Silva is a player who doesn't get as much recognition as he deserves. He's been a key player for Manchester City over the past few seasons, and his technical abilities and vision make him a joy to watch.

Silva's versatility is another asset, as he is able to play in a number of different positions across the midfield. He is equally comfortable playing as a central midfielder and as a wide player, and his adaptability has been an important factor in Manchester City's success.

#8 Karim Benzema - France - Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has been one of the most consistent goal-scorers in Europe over the past decade. His ability to create and score goals for Real Madrid has been vital to their success, and he's a player who can turn the game on its head.

Despite his impressive performances, he has often been overshadowed by his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema's performances have been particularly impressive in recent years, following Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid in 2018. With Ronaldo gone, Benzema has stepped up to become the team's main attacking threat.

#9 Bruno Fernandes - Portugal - Manchester United

Manchester United v Fulham: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since joining Manchester United. His creativity, vision, and goal-scoring ability have been instrumental in United's recent success, and he's quickly become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Since joining Manchester United, Bruno has scored a number of important goals and has provided numerous assists, making him one of the most influential players in the league. His technical ability is outstanding, and he is able to pick out passes that other players simply can't see.

#10 Sergio Ramos - Spain - Paris Saint-Germain

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders in the world. His leadership, physicality, and goal-scoring ability have been vital to Real Madrid's success over the years, and he's now playing for Paris Saint-Germain. He's a player who can change the game with a moment of brilliance, and he's certainly one to watch for in the Ballon d'Or. He is also the only defender to have scored over 100 goals in his career.

In this alternate world where Messi and Ronaldo didn't exist, we would have seen a completely different landscape of football superstars. The likes of Mbappé, De Bruyne, and Lewandowski would have been able to take center stage and compete for the Ballon d'Or on a more equal footing.

We can only imagine the exciting battles that would have ensued as these talented players went head-to-head for the ultimate individual award in football. Who knows, we may have even seen a few surprise winners along the way.

But one thing is for sure, even in this hypothetical world, football would have continued to provide us with thrilling moments, spectacular goals, and incredible performances. It just goes to show that the beautiful game is bigger than any one player, and that there will always be new stars waiting to shine.

