10 players who have scored 30+ goals in multiple top-5 European leagues

The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 - not necessarily in that order - are generally referred to as the top five leagues in Europe. That's because of a multitude of reasons ranging from the global appeal of the leagues, their perceived competitiveness and the presence of world-class players across positions.

Many fine players over the years have plied their trade in one or multiple top-five leagues during their careers. While it is not uncommon to succeed in one top-5 league and struggle in another, several world-class players have found success in multiple top-five leagues. That is impressive because each league presents unique challenges.

Recently, Stevan Jovetic made history by becoming only the second player ever to score in each of Europe's top-five leagues. Interestingly, only a handful of players have ever played in all five competitions.

Only two players have scored a goal in each of Europe's top five leagues:



🇷🇴 Florin Răducioiu

🇲🇪 Stevan Jovetić



Florin finally has some company. pic.twitter.com/ldRV5DZDho — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2021

On that note, here's a look at ten top players who have scored at least 30 goals in multiple top-five leagues in Europe. Without further ado, let's get started:

#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a prolific striker.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been a prolific scorer for Arsenal since his arrival at the club in 2018, but his recent form may not suggest so.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old is one of a handful of players to score 50 goals at the Gunners' Emirates Stadium. Despite his recent lean patch, Aubameyang is closing in on 100 goals for Arsenal, with 64 of these strikes coming in the Premier League.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored 50 goals at the Emirates Stadium. Only three players have netted more:



65 van Persie

57 Walcott

53 Giroud

50 Aubameyang — Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 22, 2021

The 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot winner was also a prolific scorer in the Bundesliga, netting almost 100 goals in 144 games, all for Borussia Dortmund. Aubameyang scored 31 times in the 2016-17 Bundesliga to win the Torjegarkannone award.

Despite rumours linking him with an exit from Arsenal this summer, Aubameyang is expected to stay put and help the Gunners recover from a wretched start to the new campaign. Arsenal are bottom of the league table, without a point or a goal scored after three games.

#9 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a star performer for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has been an inspired signing for Liverpool, registering a stellar tally of 127 goals and 49 assists in just four seasons at the club. Salah's staggering exploits have helped the Reds win the Champions League and Premier League titles in successive seasons.

The Egyptian winger, who is one goal away from 100 strikes in the Premier League, is the first player to score in five consecutive opening weekends of the competition.

5 - Mohamed Salah has become the first player to score on the opening weekend in five consecutive Premier League campaigns. Famous. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/iQdUnKKeZa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

Despite Liverpool enduring an underwhelming campaign in 2020-21, Salah was one of their rare bright sparks, scoring 31 goals across competitions.

The 29-year-old had arrived at Anfield after netting 35 times in three Serie A seasons for AS Roma. That came after he failed to break into the Chelsea first team. But the Blues' loss has turned out to be Chelsea's gain.

With most of their key players back and Salah in rousing form - two goals in three games - Jurgen Klopp's men will fancy their chances of a second Premier League title in three years.

#8 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is arguably one of the best players to have graced the game. The 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 European Championship winner was never a prolific scorer. But he has scored some key goals for three different top-5 league clubs during his illustrious club career.

Zidane, who won the Ballon d'Or award in 1998, scored only 35 league goals in his five-season stint at Real Madrid. But the 2002-03 La Liga winner is still remembered for his memorable winner in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow.

17 years ago today...



Zinedine Zidane did this for Real Madrid in the Champions League final 🤤pic.twitter.com/QtBtEK8s5T — Goal (@goal) May 15, 2019

The Frenchman, a two-time Serie A winner with Juventus in the late 90s, scored 24 league goals in five seasons with the Bianconeri. Before that, he tallied 31 Ligue 1 strikes in seven seasons in the competition with two different clubs.

#7 Neymar

Neymar is a key player for club and country.

Neymar is one of the best wingers in the game at the moment. After making heads turn with his performances with Santos, the Brazilian arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2013 and has never looked back.

The 29-year-old struck a devastating attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, scoring goals and winning titles galore. Neymar, a two-time La Liga and continental treble winner, scored 68 goals and bagged almost 50 assists in the competition in four seasons.

Seeking a new challenge, Neymar made a world-record transfer to PSG in the summer of 2017, where he has scored 56 league goals and won a Ligue 1 three-peat. Recently, Neymar became the first player to score 20 Champions League goals for two different clubs.

20/20 - Neymar is the first player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 20 goals for two different teams (Barcelona and PSG). Vision. pic.twitter.com/dV75pUE6jC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2020

Reunited with his good friend Messi this summer, Neymar will look for a big campaign in multiple competitions.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury