10 players who could receive a call-up to Gareth Southgate's next England squad

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.33K   //    07 Mar 2019, 21:57 IST

Declan Rice has switched allegiance from Ireland to England - and could find himself in Gareth Southgate's next squad
Declan Rice has switched allegiance from Ireland to England - and could find himself in Gareth Southgate's next squad

Later this month will see the first international break of 2019, as the qualifying matches for Euro 2020 will begin across Europe. And after a successful World Cup and UEFA Nations League campaign in 2018, Gareth Southgate’s England will be looking to keep their momentum going by beating the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

With a handful of England’s World Cup heroes now retired from international football (Jamie Vardy, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young) or injured (Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard), the upcoming fixtures might be the perfect opportunity for Southgate to test out some new blood – blood which could come in the form of uncapped youngsters or in players who have previously appeared for the Three Lions, albeit not for some time.

Here are 10 players who could be looking at an England call-up later in the month.

#1 Declan Rice

In a somewhat controversial call, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice recently announced that despite receiving 3 caps in friendly games for the Republic of Ireland, he’d be pledging his international future to England. FIFA have now approved the switch, and so it now seems likely that Rice will find his way into Southgate’s squad for the games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro this month.

It’s understandable why Southgate would want to call him up, too. The 20-year old has been in fantastic form for West Ham this season, appearing in 26 Premier League goals thus far and scoring 2 goals. The holding midfield position has been an issue for the Three Lions for some time – neither Eric Dier nor Jordan Henderson have quite tied the spot down yet – and so Rice could well solve the problem, as his blend of tough tackles, slick passing and general control in the middle has helped his side defeat the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United this season.

Quite how popular Rice’s move will prove to be, only time will tell – but given England lost Wilfried Zaha to the Ivory Coast under similar circumstances a few years ago, the likelihood is that fans of the Three Lions will welcome the switch – particularly if Rice performs well for Southgate’s side.

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
