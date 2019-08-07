×
10 Premier League players who are set for a breakout season

taavi.pailk
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
986   //    07 Aug 2019, 09:58 IST

The Premier League will start its 28th season this week
The Premier League will start its 28th season this week

The long wait is finally over. The English Premier League will start its new season this week, with Manchester City looking to become only the second team ever to win the league in three straight years. Football fans will get to enjoy the talents of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Agüero, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and many more once again on a weekly basis.

With each new season, we can also look forward to seeing some of the stars of the future, as the younger generation of players will set their sights on leaving their mark on the game. Kane himself famously came out of nowhere in 2014-15 to score 21 Premier League goals. Now he's already one of the deadliest strikers in Premier League history, the England captain and a household name all over the globe.

Let's have a peek at 10 Premier League players who look set for a breakout season in 2019-20.

#10 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount celebrating a goal for Derby County
Mason Mount celebrating a goal for Derby County

20-year-old Mason Mount is one of the many Chelsea youngsters who have been developed by the club via multiple loan deals. He demonstrated great potential at Vitesse, producing 14 goals and nine assists in the Eredivisie, and he also enjoyed a successful spell at Derby County last season with nine goals and four assists.

Derby, of course, were managed by new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, which puts Mount in a very good position to break through in the Premier League in 2019-20. Lampard knows all about him and Mount has been actively involved in the team during the preseason.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

Following Eden Hazard's departure to Real Madrid, Chelsea are desperate for creativity and Mount can provide that. He still has some work to do to seal down a regular spot in the team, but Lampard seems to be a great fan of his; it looks like a matter of time before England call-ups follow for the Portsmouth-born midfielder.

