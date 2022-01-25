10 quickest players to score 100 goals for a single club

The sport of football has been graced by many prolific scorers over the years, especially since the turn of the century. Some of these players are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30, playing key roles for their clubs.

The likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Ruud van Nistelrooy and more recently Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have scored goals galore. These players have also lifted plenty of silverware over the years.

Many of these strikers have scored more than 100 goals for a single club. On that note, here's a look at the ten quickest players to reach triple-digit goal tallies for a single club:

#10 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 147 games (2019)

Ciro Immobile is still going strong for Lazio.

Unlike most of the players on this list, Ciro Immobile is a late bloomer of sorts. Having joined Lazio at the start of the 2016-17 season, the 31-year-old has already amassed over 170 goals across competitions. In the process, he became the Rome-based club's all-time top scorer.

Immobile has won two of his three Capocannoniere awards with Lazio. In 2019-20, he scored 36 league goals to equal Gonzalo Higuain's record for most strikes in a Serie A season.

GOAL @goal Ciro Immobile becomes Lazio's top goalscorer EVER with his 160th goal! Ciro Immobile becomes Lazio's top goalscorer EVER with his 160th goal! 🇮🇹 https://t.co/5Ozrey3D9k

The Italy international has amassed 172 Serie A goals, with most of his strikes (140) coming for Lazio. This season, he's already up to 17 strikes as he eyes his fourth Capocannonieri award.

#9 Christian Vieri (Inter Milan) - 138 games (2004)

Christian Vieri was excellent for both club and country.

Christian Vieri was a prolific scorer for club and country. The former Italy international played for more than ten different clubs, mostly in Italy, but enjoyed his most fruitful spell with Inter Milan.

During a six-year spell with the Nerazzurri in the late 90s and early 2000s, the 48-year-old amassed 123 strikes in nearly 200 games across competitions. Vieri scored 24 league goals in the 2002-03 season to win his only Capocannonieri award.

Classic Football Shirts @classicshirts Classic Transfer: Christian Vieri to Inter Milan for £28m, 1999



Inter had to pay a World Record £28m fee to complete the transfer which saw the Italy International join Ronaldo in attack. With this transfer Vieri was in the 10 most expensive transfers of all time list 3 times. Classic Transfer: Christian Vieri to Inter Milan for £28m, 1999Inter had to pay a World Record £28m fee to complete the transfer which saw the Italy International join Ronaldo in attack. With this transfer Vieri was in the 10 most expensive transfers of all time list 3 times. https://t.co/GBOqAC3JiN

He couldn't win the league with Inter though, eventually managing a lone Serie A title with Juventus in the 1996-97 season.

#8 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 137 games (2020)

Kylian Mbappe has had a fabulous career.

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game at the moment.

At just 23, the Frenchman already has a burgeoning trophy cabinet, having won most major titles with club and country. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been a colossal performer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has bagged a staggering 151 goals and 92 assists in only 204 games across competitions for the club.

Mbappe recently arrived at the 150-goal milestone for PSG, becoming only the third player to do so for Les Parisiens.

Robin Bairner @RBairner



150

200 career goals (he's on 201) Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the Coupe de France against Vannes to bring up a couple of career milestones:150 #PSG goals200 career goals (he's on 201) Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the Coupe de France against Vannes to bring up a couple of career milestones:✔ 150 #PSG goals✔ 200 career goals (he's on 201)

After a 42-goal 2020-21 season, Mbappe is up to 22 in the ongoing campaign and has also racked up an impressive 18 assists. In the process, he has thoroughly outshone his more illustrious attacking colleagues Lionel Messi and Neymar.

#7 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 136 games (2017)

Robert Lewandowski is a goal machine.

Robert Lewandowski is a proverbial goal machine. Since joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer of 2014, the prolific Pole has amassed a staggering 328 strikes across competitions for the Bavarian giants.

Last season, the 33-year-old (41) broke Gerd Muller's five-decade-old record of most goals (40) in a Bundesliga season. The 33-year-old has started this campaign like a house on fire, having already reached 34 goals across competitions, with 23 of them in the league.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Robert Lewandowski has now scored 300 goals for Bayern Munich in 333 games. He's also contributed 65 assists in that time. Insane numbers. Robert Lewandowski has now scored 300 goals for Bayern Munich in 333 games. He's also contributed 65 assists in that time. Insane numbers. ⚽ https://t.co/K8EdWXkwcP

Recently, Lewandowski joined the late Muller as the only player to score 300 goals in the Bundesliga.

