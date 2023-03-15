In the current era, footballers rank among the most renowned public figures globally. Players from PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona have emerged as the most sought-after personalities on Google searches so far this year 2023.

Many renowned footballers have gained massive popularity, and this is evident from the list of most-followed individuals on Instagram.

As per data from footgoal, we have compiled a roster of the football players who have been searched for the most on Google in 2023. Without further ado, let's get to them

#10 Luis Suarez (1.7 million average monthly searches)

Luis Suarez representing Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

At 36 years old, the Uruguayan forward remains a relevant force in football and is arguably the top striker of his generation. Currently playing for Gremio in Brazil, he still possesses the same magic in his boots.

#9 Sadio Mane (1.8 million average monthly searches)

Sadio Nane in action for FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Sadio Mane reached the height of his popularity in the previous year after he emerged victorious in the Africa Cup of Nations. He also played a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team, which nearly won a historic quadruple.

Despite moving to Bayern Munich, the Senegalese forward remains a highly searched player, with over 1.8 million monthly Google searches to his name.

#8 Gerard Pique (1.9 million average monthly searches)

Gerard Pique after his last game. (FC Barcelona v UD Almeria) - LaLiga Santander

Gerard Pique's sudden retirement from professional football caught the headlines in November 2022. Throughout his career, the Spaniard participated in over 600 matches for Barcelona and secured over 100 international caps.

#7 Paulo Dybala (2.2 million average monthly searches)

Paulo Dybala in action for AS Roma v Real Sociedad: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Paulo Dybala ended up playing a crucial role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph as his last-ditch tackle to deny Kylian Mbappe in the final took the game to penalties.

The Roma forward dispatched his spot kick and the rest is history. He ended his seven-year stay with Juventus in the summer to join up with Jose Mourinho at Roma.

#6 Karim Benzema (2.4 million average monthly searches)

Karim Benzema in action away to Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The reigning Ballon d'Or holder is a notable personality both on and off the field. As a Frenchman, he has become Real Madrid's sixth-highest appearance holder and the second-highest goal scorer of all time.

Benzema has also emerged as Real Madrid's most Googled footballer. Nevertheless, one of his former colleagues still stands above him in the rankings.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (3.2 million average monthly searches)

Robert Lewandowski during Manchester United v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Currently, Barcelona are performing admirably in La Liga, and it's unsurprising to discover that Robert Lewandowski is their most searched-for star on Google.

The prolific Pole joined the club in the summer following eight successful years at Bayern Munich. Since arriving in Spain, he has been equally prolific, netting 25 goals in 31 games for Barcelona so far.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (8.5 million average monthly searches)

Kylian Mbappe during FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Although Kylian Mbappe may be considered the world's top player at present, he is yet to achieve the title of the most searched footballer worldwide. Nevertheless, with an astonishing 8.5 million average monthly searches, his popularity is unparalleled.

Remarkably, Mbappe has surpassed all other PSG footballers this season, scoring an impressive 31 goals for PSG across all competitions.

B/R Football @brfootball



KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 201 GOALS.KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 https://t.co/WqrKZavDoO

#3 Neymar (9.2 million average monthly searches)

Neymar in action for Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Neymar appeared to have returned to his usual form and frequently had defenders at his mercy before his latest injury.

Despite his 2022-23 season being abruptly ended by the injury, he continues to be highly sought after in Google search with an astonishing 9.2 million average searches.

#2 Lionel Messi (13.2 million average monthly searches)

Lionel Messi during FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

The exceptional Argentine continues to effortlessly achieve what seems impossible, having already capped off an outstanding career by winning the World Cup last year.

Unsurprisingly, he is the second most searched footballer on the planet right now.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (17.4 million average monthly searches)

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is unparalleled when it comes to online influence. He is not only the most searched footballer on Google in 2023, but he also has a staggering 560 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed individual on the platform.

Even after departing Europe and joining Al-Nassr, the footballer continues to dominate every footballing conversation. He has rapidly adjusted to life in Saudi Arabia, and we anticipate that he will set numerous records over the next few years.

