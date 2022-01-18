10 superstars who could change clubs in 2022

Not every footballer is built equal, and only the best of the best can dominate the pitch and remain remembered by the fans for long. But football is not only about sporting accolades, as modern-day club football has also grown into big business. So no matter how big a footballer is at a particular club, seeking career growth, new challenges or just better pay can cause them to switch.

The past two years have seen a lot of players switch clubs despite the financial stress on clubs due to Covid-19. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made moves last summer, joining Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

This year as well, there are several superstars who could switch clubs. Let's take a look at 10 such superstars.

#10 Harry Kane

The summer of 2021 saw heavy rumors of Harry Kane wanting to switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City. Although the England captain later apologized, things turned ugly when Kane reportedly missed a training session in the pre-season.

In the end, Kane decided to stay at Tottenham as Manchester City turned their attention elsewhere. This was primarily due to Daniel Levy's opposition to any kind of transfer, irrespective of the money involved.

Kane's current campaign has been one of his worst in Tottenham colors. His 12 goals in 28 appearances may seem alright, but he has managed just four goals in 17 appearances in the Premier League.

Kane has two more years left on his contract in the summer. But it seems more likely that Tottenham will look to cash in on him if a suitable offer appears.

#9 Antonio Rudiger

Since Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea in 2021, Antonio Rudiger has been one of the most important members of the squad. Playing as part of three centre-back defense, the German has been exemplary since the turn of last year.

Rudiger made a number of contributions for the Blues to help bring the Champions League trophy to Stamford Bridge last year.

Antonio Rüdiger wants a salary of €12m-a-year at Real Madrid.



(Source: AS) Antonio Rüdiger wants a salary of €12m-a-year at Real Madrid.(Source: AS) 🚨 Antonio Rüdiger wants a salary of €12m-a-year at Real Madrid.(Source: AS) https://t.co/G7gqodojyg

As Rudiger entered the last year of his contract in the summer of 2021, many Chelsea fans hoped to see a swift solution. However, that hasn't been the case as Rudiger and Chelsea haven't been able to come to the middle ground in relation to wages.

Talks are still ongoing, but there has been interest from other clubs. Unless the issues are settled quickly, this will be Rudiger's last season at Chelsea.

#8 Jude Bellingham

When Jude Bellingham broke into the Birmingham City first team, he had barely entered his teens. But age is never an issue when there's talent, and that was the case with Bellingham.

Manchester United were rumored to be admirers, and there were reported bids as well. But the English midfielder was looking for guaranteed minutes which led to him switching to Borussia Dortmund. In Germany, he has quickly moved up the pecking order to become one of the world's hottest young talents.

Although he still has some time left on his contract, Bellingham has grabbed several headlines over the last year. He has been solid this season with 10 assists and four goals from 26 appearances.

However, many European giants have no shortage of money, and irrespective of what he may cost, Bellingham could be off to different shores later this year.

