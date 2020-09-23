Create
10 most valuable free agents from Europe's top-5 leagues

With the transfer window closing in two weeks time, a few quality players are up for grabs.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 23 Sep 2020, 21:57 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
The 2020-21 summer transfer window is in full swing right now, with many clubs having already made a raft of new signings. Amidst all the high-profile transfer and mega-money moves, there are a bevvy of players who're available on free transfers too.

While the likes of Thiago Silva, Willian, Jan Vertonghen, David Silva etc. have all found pastures anew, let us have a look at the ten most valuable players still available in the market for free:

Ten most valuable free agents in Europe's top-5 leagues

#10 Oumar Niasse - €3.2 million

Oumar Niasse was consistently rated as one of the worst signings by Everton.
Oumar Niasse's time at Everton was not only marred by poor form and recurring injuries but also a few run-ins with manager Ronald Koeman who apparently mistreated the striker and even demoted him to the Under-23 side while also having the player's personal locker revoked.

Subsequent loan spells with Hull City and Cardiff City in the next few years couldn't help spark his best form. After returning to the Merseyside with the Toffees last year, Niasse failed to break into the first-team, making just three appearances from the bench.

Niasse has never been a prolific scorer, but his committment and determination to prove himself on the field won him the admiration of many at Goodison Park. He's only 30, so he has a few more years at the top. He has also shown in the past that with good service, he can bag a few goals.

The player is reportedly heading back to Turkey where he first shot to fame with Akhisar Belediyespor in 2013. A local Turkish newspaper Kayseri Haber claims that an agreement has been reached between Niasse and Antalya-based outfit Kayserispor.

#9 Aleix Garcia - €3.2 million

Turkish side Galatasaray have shown interest in Aleix Garcia.
Despite making a dream move to Manchester City in 2015, Aleix Garcia was an estranged figure at the club. He found opportunities extremely limited, making just a single appearance in his first season in Manchester before garnering only four top-flight appearances, albeit off the bench, in the 2016-17 season.

After subsequent spells with Girona and Belgian outfit Royal Excel Mouscron, the Spaniard is now without a club. Reports seem to suggest that Turkish side Galatasaray are preparing to offer a three-year contract to Garcia as they look to reinforce their midfield.

Garcia, who is a set-piece specialist with a penchant to shoot from distance, is useful in link-up plays too as he tends to move the ball quickly after receiving possession and also regularly drops back to help out in defence.

#8 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - €4 million

Eric Choupo-Moting stunned everyone by moving to PSG from Stoke City in 2018.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a largely peripheral figure at PSG, became an instant hero after firing his side to the 2019-20 Champions League semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal against Atalanta last month. But it seems that the player didn't do enough to convince the Parisiens to extend his stay in the French capital.

The middling journeyman, who is comfortable playing as a striker or as a left-winger, possesses a powerful dribbling ability. Though he has never been a prolific scorer, his work-rate, passing range and speed on the break are key attributes that can endear him to any club with European aspirations.

Choupo-Moting reportedly has interest from Germany and Italy, with Serie A side Torino rumoured to be targeting the 31-year old, but the speculations have since died out, and the player is yet to receive serious intrigue from any other club yet.

Published 23 Sep 2020, 21:57 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Jose Maria Callejon Edinson Cavani EPL Transfer News & Rumors Bundesliga Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
