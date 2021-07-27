10 most valuable players in the Premier League right now

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world and arguably the most competitive one as well.

The competitive nature of the Premier League, especially in recent years, can be gauged from the fact that the English top flight has been won by five different teams in the last decade. Moreover, no club has done a Premier League three-peat since Manchester United in 2009.

Some of the best players in the game ply their trade in the Premier League. In fact, six of the ten most valuable active players in the game are from the English top flight. So without further ado, let's take a look at the ten most valuable players in the Premier League at the moment:

#10 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €80 million

Phil Foden is one of the most promising young players in the game at the moment. Since debuting in the Premier League in 2017, the 21-year-old has improved by leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Manchester City's legendary manager Pep Guardiola.

Foden, a three-time Premier League winner, has registered 15 goals and eight assists in 69 games in the competition, with the player enjoying a career-best nine-goal, five-assist season in City's triumphant campaign last season.

10 - Phil Foden is the sixth different Premier League player to record double figures for both goals (14) and assists (10) in all competitions this season, and the only Manchester City player to do so this term. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/AXD2URtDKH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021

Foden, who also scored thrice and assisted as many in City's run to their maiden Champions League final, has received high praise from Guardiola. The Spanish tactician has called Foden the most talented player he has seen, saying:

"He (Phil Foden) is the most talented player I have ever seen. The best is Messi, first. (But), I didn't meet Leo Messi at 17 when I met Phil (Foden), and (at) that age, I've never seen a player with (Foden's) potential. But you have to see it on the pitch and on the biggest stages."

#9 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - €85 million

Sadio Mane has seen his value plummet after an underwhelming 2020-21 Premier League campaign with holders Liverpool. Nevertheless, he remains one of the best players in the English top flight.

One-third of Liverpool's attacking triumvirate of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the Senegalese has scored at least ten goals in each of his seven Premier League campaigns, five of them coming with the Reds.

Mane enjoyed a breakthrough Premier League campaign in 2018-19, scoring 22 goals before his 18-goal campaign the following year helped Liverpool win their first English top-flight title in three decades. However, much like the rest of his team, Mane's goal count dropped by eight as Liverpool endured an abysmal title defense in the 2020/21 season.

1 - Mohamed Salah's assist for Sadio Mané's header was the first time the duo have combined for a goal in the Premier League this season, last doing so vs Crystal Palace in June 2020. Friends. #LIVSOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

Arsenal legend Ian Wright said he was 'bemused' at the criticism coped by Mane for his performances in the 2020-21 Premier League:

‘Mane, for major parts of the season last season and the season before, where they only missed out [on the league] by one point. What that man has done for that club. For him to get the stick he was getting, I don’t believe it. I think that must be bots. There’s no way Liverpool fans would be having a go at that man."

#8 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - €85 million

Heung-Min Son enjoyed a career-best campaign in the Premier League last season, scoring 17 goals and providing ten assists. But his exploits weren't enough, as Tottenham Hotspur only qualified for the UEFA Conference League on the last day of the season.

The 29-year-old formed a devastating partnership with Harry Kane upfront, creating a whopping 32 chances for each other, a record in a Premier League season.

32 - In open play, Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane have created 32 chances for one another in the Premier League this season, the most of any duo. Collaboration. pic.twitter.com/vxfMfOG3h4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

Son has scored at least ten goals in all but one of his six Premier League seasons since arriving from the Bundesliga in the summer of 2015.

#7 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - €85 million

Marcus Rashford has been one of the best players for Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The 23-year-old has racked up 88 goals and 57 assists in over 250 games in all competitions for United, with 55 of these strikes coming in the Premier League.

After enduring an underwhelming campaign in the 2020-21 season, where he registered 11 goals and as many assists in the Premier League, Rashford made news for missing his spot-kick in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

50 - Marcus Rashford has scored his 50th goal at Old Trafford for Manchester United in all competitions, including five in his last five against Liverpool at the ground. Bullseye. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/H3hmfE9rSE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2021

Rashford came on as a late substitute in the game but hit the post with his penalty that would have given England a 3-1 lead in the shootout. Nevertheless, the winger remains one of the best young players in the Premier League and will hope to redeem himself in the 2021-22 edition of the competition.

