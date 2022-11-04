10 most valuable players in the world right now (November 2022)

The transfer market value of a player depends on a variety of factors. The form a player is in, his age, the amount of time remaining on his contract and the potential he has are all factors that dictate his transfer market valuation.

As such, young players with a high ceiling are usually the most valuable players in the world. Such players usually belong to some of the best clubs in the world and negotiating a transfer for them is never easy.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 of the most valuable players in the world right now (November 2022).

(Figures courtesy: Transfermarkt)

#10 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - €80 million

FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

19-year-old Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala has been tearing it up in the Bundesliga this season. Ardent football fans are no strangers to his ability and he is definitely having a breakout campaign this time around.

Musiala is a versatile attacker who can play through the center or along either flank. He is currently tied to Bayern Munich until the summer of 2026.

In 19 appearances across all competitions so far this term, the Germany international has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists.

#9 Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) - €85 million

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for €81.6 million in January 2022. He signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Bianconeri and is very likely to be the club's main marksman for years to come.

The 22-year-old has done a pretty good job so far for Juventus. In 36 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady, since joining the club Vlahovic has scored 17 goals and provided three assists. He is undoubtedly one of Juventus' most prized assets right now.

#8 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - €90 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Harry Kane is the oldest player on this list by some distance. The 29-year-old has been an ever-reliable presence out front for Tottenham Hotspur and is inarguably one of the finest strikers in the world.

Kane has got off to a very good start to the 2022-23 season and has been prolific in front of goal. In 13 Premier League appearances so far this term, he has scored 10 goals and provided one assist.

He is currently contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2024. As such, his €90 million valuation speaks volumes of his ability.

#7 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €90 million

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Bukayo Saka is one of the best players to emerge from Arsenal's youth academy in recent times. He is among the best attackers that England have to offer right now and is a menacing presence down the right wing for the Gunners.

Saka has gone from strength to strength in recent campaigns and has been in great form this term. His current contract with the North London outfit expires in the summer of 2024.

In 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Arsenal, Saka has scored five goals and provided five assists.

#6 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - €90 million

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world right now. At the age of 19, he is already an exceptional player and has improved massively since joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

Bellingham is widely tipped to leave the Bundesliga outfit next summer although he is contracted to the club until June 2025. Bellingham has added plenty of goals from midfield for Dortmund this term and he seems to be adding more and more skills to his repertoire.

He has scored nine goals and picked up two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund so far this season.

#5 Pedri (Barcelona) - €90 million

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona's midfield maestro Pedri is just 19 but his technical ability and game intelligence belies his age. The nimble-footed midfielder has managed the pressure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world with ease and grace.

He is one of Barcelona's brightest prospects and is expected to be at the Camp Nou for a very long time. The Spain international's current contract with the Blaugrana runs until the summer of 2026. He has scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Catalans so far this term.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €110 million

Manchester City v Sevilla FC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Phil Foden rose through the ranks at Manchester City's youth academy before establishing himself as a mainstay in the senior side. Under Pep Guardiola's tutelage, Foden has become a world-class attacker capable of playing in multiple positions.

Foden renewed his contract in October this year and put pen to paper on a new five-year deal. In 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €120 million

Real Madrid v Celtic FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Gone are the days when Vinicius Jr. was viewed as a mercurial talent who blew hot and cold on the regular. He has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world over the past year. Vinicius was one of Real Madrid's most important players as they won the La Liga and Champions League titles last term.

His current contract with Los Blancos expires in 2024 but is expected to commit his future to the club for the long term. The 22-year-old has been in sublime form this season as well and has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €160 million

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has already achieved so much at the age of 23 and as such, it is scary to think that he has probably not even peaked yet. Mbappe is one of the best forwards in the world and is a nightmare to defend against courtesy of his blistering pace, ball control and incredible shooting ability.

Mbappe renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain recently and is now tied to the club until the summer of 2025. He has been in great form for the reigning Ligue 1 champions. He has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - €170 million

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

If you've seen Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City this season, this should come as no surprise. City deserve a lot of praise for signing this absolute phenomenon of a striker for just €60 million this past summer.

Haaland's impact at his new club has been massive. He is arguably the best striker in the world right now and he is only 22. The Norway international is tied to Manchester City until the summer of 2027.

In 16 appearances across all competitions so far for City, Haaland has scored 22 goals and provided three assists.

