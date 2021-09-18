10 world-class footballers who transferred directly to rival clubs

Over the years, many top players have changed clubs for various reasons, like seeking a new challenge or becoming surplus to requirements.

The shelf-life of a top player is short. So players try to give themselves the best chance to win big titles by moving to a bigger club. But sometimes it so happens that players leave their clubs to join a direct rival, which antagonizes fans of the first club.

On that note, here's a look at ten world-class players, in no particular order, who moved directly to a rival club:

#10 Johan Cruyff (Ajax to Feyenoord) - 1983

Johan Cruyff moved from Ajax to Feyenoord.

Johan Cruyff is widely regarded as one of the most skilful players to have graced the sport.

The on-field proponent of Rinus Michels' revolutionary 'total football' philosophy, Cruyff lifted Ajax from mediocrity to European powerhouses in the early 70s. The versatile forward then moved to Barcelona, where he immediately helped the club win their first La Liga title in more than a decade.

After a hugely successful stint at Camp Nou, Cruyff played a few years in the USA before returning to Ajax in 1981. The then 36-year-old scored 16 times across competitions in two seasons before his relationship broke down with Ajax's top brass.

Cryuff moved to Ajax's domestic rivals Feyenoord in the summer of 1983. He immediately inspired them to their first Eredivisie title in a decade before retiring from the game the following year.

Johan Cruyff @JohanCruyff

Instagram.com/johancruyff Today, Johan would have turned 71. In celebration of his life and legacy, we welcome him to Instagram. We will never forget you. #CruyffLegacy Today, Johan would have turned 71. In celebration of his life and legacy, we welcome him to Instagram. We will never forget you. #CruyffLegacy

Instagram.com/johancruyff https://t.co/2azT0eJog6

In later years, Ajax and the late Cruyff would mend fences, with the club renaming their stadium the Johan Cruyff Arena two years before Cruyff's death in 2018.

#9 Ashley Cole (Arsenal to Chelsea) - 2006

Ashley Cole is one of the best left-backs to have graced the Premier League.

Ashley Cole is one of the best left-backs to have graced the Premier League. A two-time Premier League winner with Arsenal, Cole was part of the Gunners' Invincibles team that won the 2003-04 league title without losing once.

After almost a decade at the club, the then 25-year-old Cole made one of the most acrimonious transfers when he moved to Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea. It was speculated that Cole moved across the city because the Blues doubled his wages. That further enraged the Arsenal faithful.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Great memories of Ashley Cole! 🙌



Have a great birthday, @TheRealAC! 🎈 Great memories of Ashley Cole! 🙌



Have a great birthday, @TheRealAC! 🎈 https://t.co/ZIM7FHnroa

The former England international would go on to achieve more success at Chelsea. He won the Premier League title in 2010 and four FA Cups to add to the three he had won at Arsenal.

#8 Clarence Seedorf (Inter Milan to AC Milan) - 2002

Clarence Seedorf is one of the most decorated midfielders in the game's history.

Clarence Seedorf is one of the most decorated midfielders in the history of the game, especially in the Champions League. The former Dutch international is the only player to win the continental competition with three different clubs.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



🇳🇱 Happy birthday, Clarence Seedorf! 🎉



1⃣9⃣9⃣5⃣🏆 Ajax

1⃣9⃣9⃣8⃣🏆 Real Madrid

2⃣0⃣0⃣3⃣🏆 AC Milan

2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣🏆 AC Milan



#HBD | #UCL 🔝 The only player to win the Champions League with 3 different teams...🇳🇱 Happy birthday, Clarence Seedorf! 🎉1⃣9⃣9⃣5⃣🏆 Ajax1⃣9⃣9⃣8⃣🏆 Real Madrid2⃣0⃣0⃣3⃣🏆 AC Milan2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣🏆 AC Milan 🔝 The only player to win the Champions League with 3 different teams...



🇳🇱 Happy birthday, Clarence Seedorf! 🎉



1⃣9⃣9⃣5⃣🏆 Ajax

1⃣9⃣9⃣8⃣🏆 Real Madrid

2⃣0⃣0⃣3⃣🏆 AC Milan

2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣🏆 AC Milan



#HBD | #UCL https://t.co/SH4nf8AMW3

After making his name at Ajax and then at Real Madrid, Seedorf returned to Serie A in 1999, joining Inter Milan. He had played a lone season in the competition with Sampdoria in the mid-90s.

Seedorf then made the transfer to Inter's crosstown rivals AC Milan three summers later. Unlike other transfers between direct rivals, this was a swap deal between the two Milan clubs, with Francesco Coco moving the other way.

As things turned out, Seedorf would reach greater heights with the Rossoneri. He won two Champions League and as many Serie A titles during a highly successful stint in the red-and-black half of Milan.

#7 Fernando Torres (Liverpool to Chelsea) - 2011

Fernando Torres largely failed to replicate his Liverpool exploits at Chelsea.

Fernando Torres was one of the hottest strikers on the planet during a highly successful stint at Liverpool in the late 2000s. But eyebrows were raised when Chelsea splurged £50 million to acquire the striker in the winter of 2011.

However, the then most-expensive player in English football largely failed to replicate his Liverpool heroics at Stamford Bridge. Torres scored just 45 times in almost 180 games across competitions. But his most memorable moment in a Chelsea shirt came when he scored a fabulous solo goal that helped the Blues beat Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semis.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via

9 years ago today, Fernando Torres scored this breakaway goal against Barcelona to send Chelsea to the UCL final! 😯(via @ChampionsLeague 9 years ago today, Fernando Torres scored this breakaway goal against Barcelona to send Chelsea to the UCL final! 😯



(via @ChampionsLeague)

https://t.co/c8LpVCE0FV

A game later, Chelsea would win their first title in the prestigious club competition, beating Bayern Munich in the final on penalties.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh