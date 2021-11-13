10 youngest players in Europe right now - November 2021

Europe is filled with some of the most talented and exquisite footballers on the planet. For the longest time it has been the center of global football both for financial and sporting reasons. Footballers are no longer just sports professionals, they are icons, role-models, influencers.

This elevated status that football professionals enjoy has seen many youngsters take up the game at a tender age and nurture the ambition of being the best. Just like every year, this season has also seen some very young football players promoted to the senior level and sign their first professional contracts.

In a move of great encouragement, it is an opportunity for them to train with their idols and observe what one needs to do to make it big. The earlier the personality and work ethic of exemplary professionals rubs off on up-and-coming, promising talent, the better it is.

In Europe's top five leagues there are many such youngsters who have nailed it with their hard work and have successfully entered the big stage. Many of them are already knocking on the doors of the first team and others have taken positive baby steps. On that note, here are the 10 youngest players in Europe right now:

Note: All data from Transfermarkt.com and players from the top five leagues are only considered.

#10 Mohamed-Ali Cho - 17 years, 6 months and 20 days

One of the talking points from Angers' decent start in Ligue 1 has been the youngest player in their ranks, Mohamed-Ali Cho. The forward netted his first goal in the French top-flight this season to ensure all-three points against Stade Rennes. He also scored in a thrilling encounter against Metz, which Angers won with a 3-2 scoreline.

He made his debut in Ligue 1 last season aged 16 years and and 224 days and went on to make 21 appearances in the competition. He was mostly utilized as a substitute but has been getting regular minutes and starts this campaign.

Cho has represented French giants PSG and Merseyside club Everton in their youth system. Although he has represented England at U16 and U15 levels, the forward has now shifted allegiances to France.

A versatile attacking player capable of anywhere in the front-three, the 17-year old has been compared to French players like Nicolas Pepe and Ousmane Dembele. He became the youngest player to score in Ligue 1 since Eduardo Camavinga, and also the second youngest to sign a professional contract in France.

#9 Linus Gechter - 17 years, 6 months and 16 days

Gechter posses for Germany's U18 team presentation

Linus Gechter is the fourth youngest lad to feature in the German Bundesliga this year. The German side has handed out timely opportunities to its young guns in the past and many of them have successfully repaid the trust shown in them.

Gechter came on at the 45th minute mark for Dennis Jaztrezembski and became the second youngest Hertha debutant in the Bundesliga against VfL Bochum this season. In what was a calm showing by the youngster, he made seven clearances and four tackles on his big day.

All three of his appearances in the German top-flight have been off the bench and he has kept his nerves on all those occasions. Interestingly, Hertha Berlin also went on to win all those games. Gechter has shown his ability to play with the ball in the limited minutes he has got and is surely an interesting talent.

#8 Lesley Ugochukwu - 17 years, 4 months and 13 days

Ugochukwu is the latest talent to emerge from Rennes

Stade Rennais have cemented their position as a top-talent production factory in recent times. Eduardo Camavinga, the teenage sensation, was an example of the club's strong belief in youth and their process of honing great talent.

Lesley Ugochukwu is of the same mold as Camavinga and after the latter's departure to Real Madrid, he is slowly climbing up the pecking order at Rennes. The Nigerian made his debut in a Ligue 1 game against Dijon last season, though he only came on in the final minute of the match.

The 17-year old proved his potential against PSG last season. With Steven N'Zonzi and Camavinga both suspended, Ugochukwu delivered an assured performance against the French giants. A box-to-box midfielder, he is able to use his tall frame to his advantage and has shown his physicality while holding the ball.

This season he has seen opportunities come to him at a more frequent rate. Having already started four games in Ligue 1, he came on as a substitute for another four outings.

