EPL giants Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola was professional with his response to Liverpool's missed chance of reaching the heights achieved by his centurions of 2017/18.

Guardiola admitted that while they are set to miss out on the 100-point mark, no one can take away the fact that they have outplayed the rest of the EPL throughout.

At the same time, the Spaniard also reminisced about the glorious couple of years of dominance his Manchester City side enjoyed, claiming that it just shows how difficult it is to reach 100 points.

According to the two-time EPL winner, Liverpool's inability to get to that tally reveals how 'incredible' Manchester City were two years ago.

"We were incredible two seasons ago" - EPL's Guardiola

Manchester City produced one of the greatest-ever EPL triumphs in 2017/18

Guardiola finished outside the top two in a league for his first time ever in his managerial career back in 2016/17 when he joined the EPL club, but bounced back like a true champion to oversee his side amass 100 points the next season.

Manchester City not only broke Chelsea's record of most wins in an EPL season, but also romped to the title and finished with a century of points.

They achieved 98 points the next term, with Liverpool losing the title narrowly after recording 97.

The Reds, however, showed their character and mentality after coming so close this EPL season, clinching it with a record seven games to spare. Their form has been questionable since the restart though, as the runaway EPL champions have won just three games in this period of time.

Uncharacteristic errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in their previous EPL fixture against Arsenal resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, also wiping out their chances of finishing on a 100 points or more.

Liverpool outclassed the rest of the EPL teams this season

Guardiola acknowledged the fact that they still won it comprehensively, stating:

“[The record] doesn’t cancel for one second the incredible Premier League that Liverpool have done. But always 100 points is not easy, nothing has changed. We were incredible two seasons ago when we did it, the same as when we did 98 the year after. It’s still incredible."

As subtle as he always is, the EPL manager also credited his team for doing the unthinkable. He added:

“One day it will be broken, but shows the season they’ve had but not getting there shows how incredible ours was two seasons ago.”

Manchester City are poised to wrestle with Jurgen Klopp's EPL powerhouse next year as well, especially after their UCL ban was overturned. They are expected to witness a squad overhaul with the hefty purse awarded by the hierarchy.

For now, their primary focus would remain on the forthcoming FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, scheduled to begin later today at the Wembley stadium.

