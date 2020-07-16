EPL giants Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Ferran Torres. According to the report, the player's representatives held talks with Manchester City on Wednesday, before shaking hands in total agreement.

Torres wishes to join the EPL giants, while the fee and external variables in the deal also work well with both parties. All that is left now is for Manchester City to meet his asking price and convince Valencia.

Supposedly, the youngster wants play under Spanish mastermind Pep Guardiola, which puts the EPL side in pole position for his signature. It is also understood that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were interested, but the above factor proved decisive.

With the signing of Ferran Torres, Manchester City are set to exercise their big purse this summer.

EPL's Manchester City benefit from Valencia's poor season

EPL target Ferran Torres has scored six goals for Valencia so far this season

Having seen their UEFA Champions League ban uplifted, Manchester City are set to infuse talent into their ranks as they aim to fight toe-to-toe with runaway champions Liverpool next EPL season.

They have supposedly received a £140 million transfer budget this summer. Lack of depth and the unfortunate injury to Aymeric Laporte call for reinforcements at the back, but Manchester City will primarily be looking to replace Leroy Sane.

The German joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on July 3 after snubbing various contract extension offers from Manchester City.

The outgoing EPL champions have thus identified Torres as a long-term replacement for Sane. Torres, who grew through the ranks at Valencia, has found the back of the net on six occasions this season.

Still just 20 years of age, the Manchester City-bound winger has already mustered 95 appearances for the senior team. Torres is a traditional wide player, who loves to dart down the pitch, exhibit his pace and close control, and cut inside.

Leroy Sane left EPL powerhouse Manchester City for Bayern Munich earlier this month

A hard-worker on the pitch, Torres is highly likely to be favoured by EPL manager Guardiola in his dynamic 4-3-3 setup. The only thing he is shy of according to statistics is goals, which will undoubtedly come in Manchester City's system.

The winger's contract expires in 2021, and Manchester City have been boosted by Valencia's apparent mid-table finish this season. The La Liga side are planning to free up funds if they miss out on Europa League qualification.

Los Che are also expected to offload a few more players, while EPL giants Manchester City have been linked to Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Cityzens take on Arsenal next in the FA Cup semi-final, on July 18. In the EPL, their next assignment comes in the form of Watford.

