11 highest-paid players in the Bundesliga this season (2021-22)

The German Bundesliga is one of the top football leagues in the world. Over the years it has been graced by a plethora of world-class players, something that holds true even now.

Record Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich paid annual player wages of £166 million (€194 million) last season, which was one of the highest across all sports. Borussia Dortmund (£107 million/€125.3 million) was the next highest in the German top flight in 2020-21.

Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund players are some of the highest earners in the Bundesliga. On that note, here's a look at the eleven highest-paid players (base salaries excluding bonuses) in the German top flight in 2021-22:

#11 Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) - €135,000 per week

Lucas Hernandez arrived at Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 with much fanfare, making a rousing introduction in German to a delighted Bavarian press:

"Hello, my name is Lucas, I am happy to be here. I am looking forward to a good season with FC Bayern. Pack Mas! Bayern’s a big club whether you’re in France, Spain or Italy. It's one of the best clubs in the world with many trophies, and not many clubs can say that."

However, he had a lukewarm debut campaign, making only 25 appearances in the club's treble-winning season because of injuries. Hernandez fared better in 2020-21, registering three assists as Bayern won a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

The 25-year-old centre-back is yet to make his Bundesliga debut this season. But Hernandez is one of the top earners at the club, reportedly taking home €135,000 per week.

#10 Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - €135,000 per week

Since arriving from Schalke on a free transfer three summers ago, Leon Goretzka has evolved into a world-class box-to-box midfielder at Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old Germany international has become an integral player for club and country. He notched up eight goals and nine assists in all competitions in 2019-20 as Bayern Munich won their second continental treble in seven years.

Last season, Goretzka produced 11 goal contributions (five goals, six assists) as the Bavarians romped to a ninth-straight Bundesliga title.

⏱️ Leon Goretzka has the best minutes-per-goal contribution of any central midfielder over the last two Bundesliga campaigns (every 153.2 minutes) pic.twitter.com/sww0mRVTqI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 22, 2021

Courted by many top clubs across the continent, Goretzka has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2022. He reportedly earns €135,000 per week at the club.

#9 Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) - €163,000 per week

Considered surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich, Emre Can has made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, excelling in defensive midfield and defense.

In 74 career Bundesliga appearances, the versatile Can has tallied 16 goal contributions, with nine of them coming for BvB. Arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019, Can scored a wonder goal on his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund.

Emre Can has scored on his first Bundesliga start for Borussia Dortmund.



What. A. Goal. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dOsik8H5SE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 8, 2020

Primarily a central midfielder, the 27-year-old Germany international is contracted to BvB until 2024. Can reportedly takes home around €163,000 per week at the Bundesliga giants.

#8 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - €167,000 per week

Initially starting out as a centre-back, Joshua Kimmich made a seamless transition to right-back and then further upfield to defensive midfield.

He is one of the truly versatile players who can play in a bevy of positions on the field. Kimmich, though, has admitted that he relishes playing in midfield the most, saying in this regard:

“On the pitch, I can exert more influence in midfield, I’m closer to my teammates and also have more contact with opponents. I can influence the game much more from there.”

The 26-year-old has won six Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, scoring 17 times and providing 50 assists in almost 200 games in the competition.

Joshua Kimmich has won 38 of his first 50 Champions League games – the most wins by a player in the first 50 appearances in the competition's history [Opta] pic.twitter.com/qQrWGYkSE8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 23, 2021

Kimmich is contracted with Bayern Munich till 2023, and reportedly earns around €167,000 per week at the club.

#7 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) - €167,000 per week

Leroy Sane had a decent debut Bundesliga campaign with Bayern Munich since arriving on a €45 million transfer from Manchester City last summer. He scored six goals and provided ten assists.

The 25-year-old winger struck up a devastating partnership with Serge Gnabry on the other flank. Together with Robert Lewandowski, the trio forms one of the most fearsome attacking triumvirates in the game at the moment.

Leroy Sane has scored and assisted in a game for Germany for the first time since November 2019.



Adds a goal to his early assist.😎 pic.twitter.com/GYYhg7KsaD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 8, 2021

Contracted to Bayern Munich until 2025, Sane reportedly earns around €167,000 per week at the club.

