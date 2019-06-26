×
Manchester United star Paul Pogba makes surprising request to help with Juventus transfer, Arsenal line up deal for Serie A trio and more, 26 June 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
News
330   //    26 Jun 2019, 21:31 IST

Manchester United could lose star midfielder to Juventus
Manchester United could lose star midfielder to Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

#3 Arsenal line up deal for 3 Serie A players

Unai Emery's Arsenal miss out on Champions League football.
Unai Emery's Arsenal miss out on Champions League football.

The Gunners failed to secure a top 4 finish after a series of crunch battles with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. They also missed out on the Europa League title, as they lost to Chelsea in the final of the competition. Nevertheless, they were so close to secure Champions League football.

According to a report from Italy, Arsenal are now set to considerably strengthen their squad by bringing Armando Izzo, Franck Kessie and Ivan Perisic. Izzo was Torino's standout defender last term, amassing no less than 37 appearances as a starter. Torino conceded just 37 goals during the 2018/19 season, with only top clubs such as Juventus, Napoli, and the Milan duo having a better record. Torino value the defender at €20 million but he could be available for at least twice that.

The English side are also looking for Kessie, who played as AC Milan's regular last season. The midfielder amassed 34 league appearances as a starter, scoring an impressive 7 goals and providing 2 assists. The Ivorian starlet is valued at €33 million and could cost Arsenal €40 million.

Perisic, on the other hand, could be available for a bargain €30 million. The World Cup finalist was a regular under Luciano Spalletti, making 34 appearances and scoring 8 goals. However, new Inter boss Antonio Conte sees him as a sellable asset.

Unfortunately, Arsenal will need to sell several players first before making any moves. Nonetheless, the Gunners could offload stars such as Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny to fund the transfers. Torreira sales should offset the capture of Kessie while Ozil's departure could free up significant amount of cash in transfer fees and wages.

