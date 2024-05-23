Thomas Tuchel has announced his decision to leave Bayern Munich despite the club's efforts to persuade him to stay after previously declaring on February 21, 2024, that they would part ways with him at the end of the season.

The surprising reversal by the German giants came after several managerial candidates, including Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick opted to remain with their current teams. Additionally, Julian Lopetegui declined Bayern's offer in favor of a move to West Ham United.

Also read: 5 managers who turned down Bayern Munich

Amid this upheaval, Bayern Munich is now close to appointing Vincent Kompany, a relatively inexperienced manager, as Tuchel's successor. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's reputation remains intact despite an average tenure at Bayern Munich since taking over the club from Julian Nagelsmann last year.

In this article, we will explore two likely destinations for Thomas Tuchel as he considers his future options.

#2 Chelsea

Despite accumulating 32 points from the last 17 games and being one of the in-form teams in the league since the turn of the year, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea have parted ways. The decision was surprising given the team's signs of gradual improvement following previous poor results.

However, Todd Boehly has an opportunity to rectify this by potentially re-signing Thomas Tuchel. Although Chelsea have shown strong interest in Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, they face stiff competition from Manchester United for the Irishman's signature. According to the Guardian reporter Ed Aarons, the Blues are well-positioned to land McKenna.

Expand Tweet

In case McKenna signs elsewhere or decides to stay put, bringing Thomas Tuchel back to Stamford Bridge could be a strategic move as he has the capability of competing for the Premier League title once again. While breaking into the top three might prove challenging, Tuchel's expertise could steer Chelsea to success. The coming weeks will reveal how these managerial decisions unfold.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United are highly likely to appoint a new manager before the start of the next season, with Erik ten Hag under significant pressure following an extremely disappointing eighth-place league finish. It appears that the outcome of the FA Cup final will not impact the club's end-of-the-season review.

According to the Guardian, Thomas Tuchel is the front-runner for the job, with Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate, and Mauricio Pochettino also on the club's wishlist. The Red Devils' management plans to make a decision on Ten Hag's future following the FA Cup final.

He said: It’s very, very, very unlikely that it’s at Bayern, I have to say, because we have an agreement, there is at the moment no reason to doubt this agreement. We took this position, the initiative came from the club, and so it is and I’m fine with it. It is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure, it was a very, very special time and I remember it very well."

There's a strong possibility that Thomas Tuchel could take over at Old Trafford, as he has expressed his desire to work in England again. The German, who led Chelsea to a Champions League triumph, could be the long-awaited solution to Manchester United's managerial issues.