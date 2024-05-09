5 managers who rejected Bayern Munich | Bundesliga 2023-24

Bayern Munich's aspirations of clinching silverware this season were dashed last night (May 8). The Bundesliga outfit succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

Despite initially taking a stunning lead courtesy of Alphonso Davies in the second half, a critical error from Manuel Neuer followed by a swift response from Real Madrid dealt a blow to the Bavarians' dreams of a triumphant German final at Wembley on June 1.

However, their challenges extend beyond mere on-field results. The departure of current manager Thomas Tuchel, mutually agreed upon after the club fell short of securing the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years, marks a significant transition for the German giants.

Under the stewardship of sporting director Max Eberl, the managerial search has encountered obstacles, with numerous candidates opting to remain loyal to their current clubs or pursue alternative opportunities.

We look at five prominent managers who, despite Bayern Munich's allure, declined the opportunity to lead one of Europe's most illustrious football clubs.

#5 Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui has agreed to join West Ham.

When Julen Lopetegui's name arises, we're reminded of the Spanish Federation's controversial decision to dismiss him just days before the World Cup upon learning of Real Madrid's intention to appoint him as their new manager in 2018.

Despite enduring a challenging tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spaniard has since discovered success elsewhere. The 56-year-old swiftly landed the role of manager at Sevilla the following summer.

Under his guidance, Sevilla secured a memorable Europa League triumph in 2020. However, Lopetegui's fortunes took a downturn as he struggled to maintain his initial standards, leading to his dismissal in October 2022 following a string of five defeats in eight matches at the start of the new season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers proved irresistible to Lopetegui, who took over the reins at the West Midlands club and orchestrated a remarkable turnaround. Elevating them from a relegation-threatened position when he arrived in November 2022, he guided them to a commendable 13th-place finish.

However, his departure stemmed from a desire for squad revitalization, compounded by Wolves' financial challenges at the time.

A year later, Lopetegui found himself at a crossroads as both Bayern Munich and West Ham United vied for his services. Opting for the latter, he declined Bayern's offer, signaling a new chapter in his managerial journey (via GOAL).

#4 Ralf Ragnick

Ralf Ragnick has opted to stay put with the Austrian national team.

The emergence of Ralf Rangnick's name in connection with Bayern Munich follows the appointment of Max Eberl, the current sporting director of the club. Eberl has taken up the mantle left by Rangnick, much like other key figures working diligently behind the scenes.

While Rangnick's managerial career boasts stints at several German clubs including Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim, and RB Leipzig, his most influential years were arguably spent as the director of football at RB Leipzig.

Despite not always achieving stellar results on the pitch, Rangnick's legacy lies in his pioneering implementation of the renowned 'Gegenpressing' system. This tactical approach has proven instrumental in the successes enjoyed by managers such as Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool.

Although Rangnick received tempting offers from Bayern Munich, he ultimately rebuffed them, opting instead to extend his contract with the Austrian national team until 2026. Explaining his decision, Rangnick affirmed his dedication to his current role, stating (via ESPN):

“I am the national team coach of Austria with all my heart. This task brings me immense joy, and I am resolute in continuing the journey we've embarked upon. While this decision is not a rejection of Bayern Munich, it underscores my commitment to my team and our collective objectives. Our focus remains firmly fixed on the upcoming Euro, and we are determined to make a significant impact.”

#3 Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to stay put at Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel assumed the managerial mantle from Julian Nagelsmann last season, yet has struggled to meet the lofty expectations placed upon him.

Despite his pedigree, the German tactician faced an abrupt departure from Chelsea during the 2022-23 campaign, leaving him without a position until Bayern Munich came knocking.

As the Bavarians grappled with disappointing results and a challenging managerial search, speculation swirled regarding their potential retention of Tuchel. However, any hopes of a reunion were swiftly dashed as the former PSG boss clarified (via Eurosport):

"It’s very, very, very unlikely that it’s at Bayern... because we have an agreement, there is at the moment no reason to doubt this agreement. We took this position, the initiative came from the club, and so it is and I’m fine with it."

The scarcity of top-tier managerial options in this summer's transfer window only exacerbates Bayern Munich's dilemma. The club faces a pivotal juncture as they navigate through the post-Tuchel era, with much intrigue surrounding their forthcoming actions and strategic decisions.

#2 Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann to remain as German national team coach.

Despite being relieved of his duties midway through the 2022-23 campaign, Julian Nagelsmann has opted to decline a potential move to Bayern Munich in favor of continuing his coaching journey with the German national team.

The 36-year-old had steered Bayern to a commendable second place in the Bundesliga, with games in hand, along with reaching the quarter-finals of both the Champions League and DFB Pokal.

However, despite his achievements, Nagelsmann's successor Thomas Tuchel faced challenges in maintaining the club's momentum. Tuchel's tenure witnessed a struggle to secure the league title, with disappointing exits in the latter stages of both domestic and European competitions.

While the precise reasons behind Nagelsmann's dismissal remain undisclosed, it is evident that the former Hoffenheim manager has opted to forego the opportunity to return to his former club.

Instead, Nagelsmann has committed his future to the German national team, agreeing to an extension that will see him guide the team through to the 2026 World Cup (via ESPN).

This decision marks a significant step in Nagelsmann's coaching career and underscores his dedication to shaping the future of German football on the international stage.

#1 Xabi Alonso

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Following a remarkable season at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso found himself at the forefront of interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. However, the Spanish tactician unequivocally expressed his commitment to remain at the BayArena for another year during a press conference.

Alonso's leadership has propelled his side to Bundesliga success, and they now stand on the precipice of a historic treble with the opportunity to clinch the DFB Pokal and Europa League titles.

Bayer Leverkusen has already secured a spot in the DFB Pokal final, where they will face FC Kaiserslautern and their path to the Europa League final looks promising after a commanding 2-0 victory over AS Roma in the first leg.

Alonso decisively put an end to speculations about his future by affirming (via the official Bundesliga website):

“We’ve had a lot of speculation regarding my future. We’ve had a lot of games, been pretty busy, pretty focused, and I wanted to use the international break to reflect and make a decision. Last week, I had a very good meeting with Simon [Rolfes] and Fernando [Carro] and informed them of my decision to continue as coach of Bayer Leverkusen."

"This is the right environment for me to thrive and evolve as a coach. The unwavering support from the fans this season has been tremendous. They have every reason to believe and dream of a successful season ahead. The players have given me countless reasons to maintain faith in the team. My journey with Bayer Leverkusen is far from over," Alonso added.

With his resolute commitment, Alonso has solidified his position as a pivotal figure in Bayer Leverkusen's quest for glory.