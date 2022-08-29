2 PSG players who performed and 3 who underperformed against Monaco | Ligue 1 2022-23

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) took on rivals AS Monaco in the closing fixture of Ligue 1 matchday four at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night (August 28).

Coming into the match on the back of four consecutive wins this season (across competitions), PSG were expected to dominate proceedings and secure maximum points. However, Monaco poured cold water on the home fans’ hopes, containing the Parisians to a 1-1 draw. Kevin Volland found the back of the net for Monaco while Neymar scored Paris Saint-Germain’s solitary goal.

Monaco made a solid start to the game, neutralizing all Parisian advances inside their own half. They did not necessarily go on the front foot themselves, but their plan to frustrate the hosts worked a treat.

In the 20th minute, Monaco found themselves a goal up in Paris, courtesy of a lightning quick counter attack. Aleksandr Golovin played a brilliant through ball for Kevin Volland, who easily got on the end of it and fired it past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Unfortunately for the visiting team, Volland picked up an injury while scoring and had to leave the field just five minutes after firing his side in front.

It took PSG 42 minutes to create their first opening of the match, with Kylian Mbappe putting his old teammates under pressure with his low drive. It was ultimately blocked by Axel Disasi, winning Paris a corner kick, which did not bear fruit for the hosts. A couple of minutes later, Lionel Messi and Mbappe came frustratingly close to scoring the equalizer, with both superstars hitting the post in quick succession.

Three minutes into the second half, Wissam Ben Yedder had a glorious chance to double Monaco’s lead, after Donnarumma prematurely rushed off his line. The forward, however, could not keep his cool and failed to hit the target with his curling attempt. Mbappe and Neymar lodged a couple of shots on target in the 49th and 58th minutes, respectively, but the equalizer ultimately came from the spot in the 70th minute.

Neymar won the penalty for the hosts and comfortably put it away to put his side level. Mbappe had a chance to win the game in the 83rd minute, but his shot lacked precision and was easily saved by Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

The game, which ended 1-1 on the night, ended PSG’s 100% record this season. However, thanks to their superior goal difference (14 vs 7) over Marseille, they retained top spot. Here are two Parisian players who impressed and three who underperformed against Monaco on Ligue 1 matchday four:

Underperformed: Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Ligue 2022-23’s top scorer Neymar netted his sixth league goal on Sunday night, converting coolly from the penalty spot. He created chances and made a few encouraging runs, but could have done better to find the back of the net from open play.

The Brazilian failed to convert (saved by Nubel) from point-blank range in the 58th minute. A couple of minutes later, he could not capitalize on a mistake from Ruben, failing to hit the target despite having a free goal to aim at.

Neymar also got himself booked for a silly shove on Volland in the fifth minute, which was unnecessary, to say the least. The PSG no. 10 also lost seven ground duels, ceded possession 26 times, and misplaced 18 passes. It wasn't a bad performance by the forward, but he surely could have done better in front of goal.

Performed: Lionel Messi

PSG v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Sitting behind the Neymar-Mbappe duo, Lionel Messi did his best to be the difference maker for PSG. He knocked the ball around well, created openings for his teammates, and was unluckily denied by the post when he had a go at goal from outside the box. Messi was not at his unstoppable best but he was easily one of Paris’ better players on the night.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi was subbed off in the 87th minute with PSG tied 1-1 vs. Monaco. Messi was subbed off in the 87th minute with PSG tied 1-1 vs. Monaco. https://t.co/Wvb4AO5fCs

Against Monaco, Messi made a key pass, completed four of his six attempted dribbles, won eight duels, and attempted two tackles. The Argentine also drew two fouls and recorded an 86% passing accuracy (43 completed passes).

Underperformed: Presnel Kimpembe

Manchester City v PSG: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain center-back Presnel Kimpembe is one of the best in the division. Unfortunately for the hosts, he was not quite at his best on Sunday night.

The Frenchman was caught out by Golovin’s through ball in the 20th minute and was weak during his tussle with Volland. The German easily outpaced and outpowered Kimpembe before beating Donnarumma from close range.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Either way, terrible defending from PSG. Kimpembe appears to be the culprit this time. #PSGASM Either way, terrible defending from PSG. Kimpembe appears to be the culprit this time. #PSGASM

Against Monaco, Kimpembe lost six of eight ground duels, ceded possession nine times, and committed two fouls, one of which (in the 77th minute) got him on the referee’s books.

Performed: Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v PSG: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Apart from picking up a booking for a tussle with Caio Henrique right at the death, Achraf Hakimi had an excellent game. His distribution was impressive, he rarely gave the ball away, was decent in duels, and created a bucket load of chances.

PSG Chief @psg_chief



“Christophe Galtier ? He's a funny person, who knows how to joke with the players, who is close to them, who tries to give them affection. And it's true that you can feel it, and it gives us confidence during matches.”



#PSG 🗣Achraf Hakimi to PSG TV:“Christophe Galtier ? He's a funny person, who knows how to joke with the players, who is close to them, who tries to give them affection. And it's true that you can feel it, and it gives us confidence during matches.” 🗣Achraf Hakimi to PSG TV:“Christophe Galtier ? He's a funny person, who knows how to joke with the players, who is close to them, who tries to give them affection. And it's true that you can feel it, and it gives us confidence during matches.”#PSG🔴🔵 https://t.co/dXlFG1wdZG

Against Monaco, Hakimi provided a whopping five key passes (most in the game), only misplaced three of 49 passes, and accurately delivered both his attempted crosses. The Morocco international also came close to giving PSG the lead in the 74th minute, with his outside-the-box drive being unluckily denied by the post.

Underperformed: Kylian Mbappe

PSG v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe endured a horrific night on Sunday. He forgot his shooting boots at home, failing to hit an open goal in the 44th minute. After Messi’s effort cannoned off the post, it fell kindly to Mbappe inside the Monaco box. The Frenchman had the entire goal to aim at, but somehow found the near post from close range.

SPORTbible @sportbible Kylian Mbappe produces miss of the season from six yards out, it was an open goal Kylian Mbappe produces miss of the season from six yards out, it was an open goal 🚨 Kylian Mbappe produces miss of the season from six yards out, it was an open goal https://t.co/HLX9BKhAwL

On Sunday night, Mbappe had three on-target attempts, with none of them troubling the keeper, and five off-target efforts. He misplaced two of three attempted crosses, lost 10 of 14 ground duels, and ceded possession 18 times. All things considered, Mbappe had a night to forget against his former employers on Sunday.

