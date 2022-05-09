2 PSG players who performed and 3 who underperformed against Troyes | Ligue 1 2021-22

Looking to put an end to their two-match winless streak, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcomed Troyes to the Parc Des Princes on Sunday night (8 May).

Much to the delight of PSG fans, the hosts found themselves 2-0 up just past the halfway mark into the first half. Surprisingly, instead of turning it into a goal-fest, the Parisians ended up surrendering their advantage and settled for a 2-2 draw with the relegation-threatened outfit.

PSG, as expected, started on the front foot and broke the deadlock just six minutes into the first half. Centre-back Marquinhos superbly headed the ball home to put his side ahead. Five minutes later, Renaud Ripart threatened the Parisian goal, but his effort went well wide of the target. In the 23rd minute, Kylian Mbappe won a penalty for PSG, which was comfortably put away by Neymar to double the hosts’ advantage.

Despite being under the cosh at the Parc des Princes, Troyes refused to throw in the towel and came back swinging. Capitalizing on Nuno Mendes’ mistake, Ike Ugbo got his side back into the contest on the half-hour mark. In the 37th minute, Lionel Messi went for goal after being teed up by Mbappe. Unluckily, the Argentine’s effort slammed against the post and came back out.

Troyes deservedly got their second goal in the 49th minute, with Florian Tardieu converting from the spot following Presnel Kimpembe’s foul on Ripart. Eight minutes later, Neymar found the back of the net, but Mbappe was caught offside in the buildup to the goal.

In injury time, Messi dispatched a rasping shot from the edge of the box. Disappointingly, he was once again denied by the woodwork.

On that note, here are two PSG players who shone and three who failed to live up to their billing in the draw with Troyes on Sunday night:

Underperformed: Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

On paper, Kylian Mbappe started as the team’s centre-forward, but the Frenchman spent most of his night on the left flank. He combined well with Neymar and Messi, made some brilliant runs, one of which won him a penalty, and threatened Troyes’ goal two times.

As the stats suggest, he did not have a terrible game, but we believe, the league’s leading scorer should have done a little better.

The PSG No. 7 lost most of his duels, could not hold on to the ball very well, and only occasionally threatened Troyes’ goal.

The 23-year-old failed in four of his five attempted dribbles, misplaced two of his three crosses, and lost seven duels.

He also lost possession 15 times and committed a foul, which coincidentally canceled out Neymar’s goal.

Performed: Neymar

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Like Mbappe, Neymar, too, was not quite at his best, but he confidently put away the spot kick that eventually helped PSG secure a draw.

Neymar’s runs down the left flank were clever, he created opportunities for his teammates, and his staggered run-up to the penalty was executed to perfection.

The PSG No. 10 found the back of the net a couple more times, but both his efforts were chalked out. The first was for offside and the other was for Mbappe’s foul on Erik Palmer-Brown.

Apart from the penalty, Neymar provided three key passes, had 88.1 percent passing accuracy (59 passes), and won 1en duels.

He also drew five fouls (most in the match) and attempted three tackles.

Underperformed: Presnel Kimpembe

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG defender Presenel Kimpembe should not have had a difficult time keeping a lid on Troyes’ attackers on Sunday night. The relegation-threatened visitors had only scored 33 goals in the league (before Sunday's match), the lowest in the division.

Yet, the Frenchman and his able-bodied defenders could not keep them out, conceding two goals at home.

Kimpembe personally played a huge role in one, bringing down Renaud Ripart in the early minutes of the second half to give away a penalty.

Florian Tardieu stepped up for the spot kick and executed a perfect Panenka to beat Keylor Navas.

Apart from conceding the penalty, Kimpembe also lost two ground duels and three aerial tussles.

Performed: Angel Di Maria

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Angel Di Maria turned back the clock and produced a classic performance to win the ovation of PSG supporters.

The Argentine forward was quick, intelligent, and creative, running Troyes's defense ragged with his footwork and unpredictable runs.

He lodged his first and only shot on target in the sixth minute, with his curling effort drawing a fine save out of keeper Jessy Moulin.

Moments later, Di Maria dispatched another curler, only this time it was a cross directed towards Marquinhos. The Brazilian defender made no mistake in turning it in.

Against Troyes, Di Maria played five key passes, provided four crosses, won eight duels, drew three fouls, and attempted four tackles.

It was a near-perfect outing by the PSG stalwart.

Underperformed: Nuno Mendes

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes is one of the brightest young defenders in the world, but on Sunday, he did not exactly cover himself in glory.

A few minutes after PSG found themselves 2-0 up, Mendes found himself under pressure on the left flank. Unable to deal with his press, the Portuguese underhit a backpass, allowing Ugbo to intercept the ball and score.

The young Portuguese also lost three duels, ceded possession seven times, and was dribbled past three times.

The PSG left-back also did not create much going forward, making only a single key pass over the course of the match.

