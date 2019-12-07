2 Reasons why Manchester United could win the Manchester Derby

Marcus Rashford scored a winning brace against Spurs

Saturday's Manchester derby between cross-town rivals Manchester United and Manchester City may not be the humdinger fixture that occasionally decided the destiny of the Premier League title, but in the context of both sides' seasons, it could still prove to be a pivotal game in their aspirations for the remainder of the campaign (City to stay in touch with Liverpool and United to narrow the gap in the battle for the top four).

It may be stretching the truth to suggest Manchester City's 2-2 draw away to Newcastle United last weekend cost them the title now that Liverpool are building an insurmountable lead at the top of the table. City trail leaders Liverpool by a whopping 11 points and they will now need to go on another sequence of winning run to apply pressure on the Reds.

For a squad replete with talent and with a manager of Pep Guardiola's sorcery and caliber, it is still not a done deal especially when you consider how City memorably won 14 in a row to retain the title after losing to the Magpies at the start of the year.

They have also dropped five points at home in their three home games against the traditional big six this term, which is as many as during the entirety of their title-winning 2018/19 season. City have never lost more than one Premier League home game in a season under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, but after losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers in October, that record is in serious jeopardy.

Although the champions hit back with vengeance at Burnley in midweek, something is not quite right with City both on and off the pitch this season. In the midst of City's struggles, could their fierce rivals puncture their balloon and leave the Etihad with maximum points?

Here are two reasons why it could happen.

