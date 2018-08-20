2 starting XIs Chelsea could field in the Premier League this season

Chelsea Fc

Squad depth is something which every team desires. Manchester City and Liverpool are very strong this season and have almost two strong players for every position.

Manchester City is especially is spoilt when it comes to midfielders and wingers. They have the liberty to choose from David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ikay Gundagon, Mahrez, Sane, Sterling and so on.

Liverpool gets to choose from Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaquiri, Lallana, Keita, Winaldum, Milner, Henderson and a lot of other players. It is fair to say both these teams do not need any more signings.

Chelsea does not seem like a team with a lot of squad depth but it is surprising to find out the number of players they have for each position.

To this end, we decided to form two starting elevens for Chelsea. The first one is filled with the players who start for Maurizio Sarri whereas the second eleven is made up of the players who are unable to find a place in the starting eleven.

The First XI

Team 1 - Chelsea

This will most likely look like the final eleven Sarri adopts once all his players are fit. Pedro might come in for Willian and it is yet to be seen whether Kovacic will start for Chelsea but it seems the Chelsea starting XI will look more or less like this.

In goal, Chelsea has Kepa Arizzabalaga. Arizzabalaga is yet to prove himself but as Chelsea spent a lot of money on him he is bound to start.

In defense, they have Luiz, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, and Alonso. Luiz and Alonso are not the most mobile defenders but they find their place on the starting eleven due to their attacking ability.

The midfield trio consists of Jorginho, Kovacic, and Kante. This midfield trio seems lethal as it has the perfect blend of mobility and creativity.

As for the front three, we put Hazard and Willian along with Alvaro Morata.

