2 Things Harry Kane could offer Bayern Munich should a possible transfer happen this summer

As per Transfer News Live, Bayern Munich has stepped up their interest in signing Harry Kane this summer. There's an insight that negotiations are ongoing concerning his personal terms and the price set by Tottenham Hotspur for the striker.

Amidst the difficulty in Tottenham Hotspur's camp last campaign, one of the players that were still able to register his name on the lips of several pundits and supporters is the English skipper. His consistency has definitely put him on the radar of several European teams, while his future at the North London club is presently in doubt.

On that note, this article will highlight some key things that the Englishman would offer the Bundesliga giants if a possible transfer happens this summer.

#2 Creativity and attacking experience

Will Bayern Munich sign Harry Kane?

In terms of creativity, the English skipper is right up there, and his proficiency to pick out his teammate in the final third of the pitch is terrific. In a related fashion, his ability to drop deep into the midfield in order to assist in facilitating an attack is commendable, and this is something that several strikers strive to do.

As a number nine, Kane has registered a total of 64 assists in 435 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur over the years. The above is fascinating for a striker, and it shows that he's versatile.

Secondly, having featured and performed competently in numerous competitions both for club and country, it can be seen that Kane is highly experienced and his tremendous level of mastery will be beneficial for players such as Jamal Musiala and Ryan Gravenberch.

#1 Kane is one of the best finishers

England's captain might join Bayern Munich this summer

While players such as Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen are currently dominating Europe in terms of goalscoring, one of the players that is competing immensely with the above youngsters is Harry Kane.

The English number nine netted 32 goals in 49 games during the 2022-23 season. When you take a glance at his general performance for Tottenham Hotspur over the years, you will notice that he has netted a total of 280 goals in 435 games. In a related fashion, it can be stated that his finishing prowess and proficiency to position himself in the opponent's penalty box is tremendous.

Reflecting on Bayern Munich's performance last season, the absence of a formidable striker could be termed as one of the rationales why the team failed, specifically in the UEFA Champions League competition.

Similarly, Bayern Munich registered 71 Bundesliga points in 34 games last season, and they won the league title with a higher goal difference as they were level on point with second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

While the absence of a striker could partially be held responsible for their struggle, Kane's potential presence will definitely enhance the team's goalscoring tendency, and this could help them in winning games.

Lastly, he is yet to win a major trophy in his career and his hunger for silverware might push him to even perform better.

