20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for (part 1/2)

Frane Selak
Preview
594   //    13 Sep 2018, 11:36 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw
UEFA Champions League

The world's most elite football club competition starts again next week. Many players will be attaining a dream by playing in the UEFA Champions League Group Stages for the first time. But which of these first timers will hit the ground running and show that they are ready to compete at the very highest level.

In a 2 part series, we have selected 20 Champions League Group Stage debutants you should keep your eye on in the 2017-18 season. In this article we list the first 10.

#1 Hirving Lozano

PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League
Lozano in action for PSV

The Mexican wonderkid was fantastic in his first season in Europe and continued his performances in the World Cup.

The scorer of one of Mexico's most famous ever goals is rumoured to be on the wishlist of all of Europe's biggest clubs, which is music to the ears of his agent Mino Raiola. An opening fixture in the Camp Nou could be a glimpse into his future.

#2 Lautaro Martínez

FC Internazionale v Torino FC - Serie A
Lautaro with Inter Milan

The latest in a never ending line of Argentinian attackers, Lautaro Martinez has all the qualities to be a big hit at Inter in his very first season. Built like a Ferrari, Lautaro could be a real wildcard for the Italians as they return to the Champions League in a very tough group.

#3 Arthur Melo

AC Milan v FC Barcelona - International Champions Cup 2018
Arthur Melo

Fresh off his first call-up with the Brazilian national team, Arthur has slotted into the Barcelona team like a fish to water. The player conquered South American football and will look to do the same in Europe. FC Barcelona is not a bad place to achieve that goal.

#4 David Neres

Ajax v Royal Standard de Liege - UEFA Champions League third round qualifying match
Ajax's David Neres

The tricky winger is starting to make this Ajax team his own. On his day the Brazilian can be a real handful, and is capable of going past 2 or 3 players on his lonesome. Previously criticised for not having an end product, Neres has improved this finishing as Ajax's top goalscorer last season.

