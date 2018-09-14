Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for (part 2/2)

Frane Selak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
164   //    14 Sep 2018, 11:27 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw
UEFA Champions League

This is the second and final part of a 2 part series - 20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for in the 2018-19 season.

We have already presented the first 1-10 players, now let us have a look at the remaining 10 players who will be debuting in the Champions League Group Stage this term.

#1 Mauro Icardi

FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A
Icardi

The Inter Milan captain will at last lead his troops into Europe's biggest competition. Serie A's top goal scorer is sometimes compared to English hot-shot Harry Kane, the pair will face each other in the group stages and hope to settle the debate.

The Argentine who was omitted from La Albiceleste's World Cup squad has a lot to prove, and the UEFA Champion's League might be just the place to respond to his detractors. A return to the Nou Camp, a place where he was never given an opportunity, could see the forward come for revenge.

The former Sampdoria man may see this as his final chapter for the Nerazzurri before he leaves for an expected big money move elsewhere.

#2 Malcom

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy
Malcom - Joan Gamper Trophy

Stolen from Roma by FC Barcelona, Malcom is an interesting weapon in an already lethal Catalan strike force. He will be looking to bring his direct running and long-range rockets to Europe's most grueling competition.

Some good performances in the Champions League can see him be included for the next Brazilian squad. Tite of course knows the former Brazilian youth international very well from their time together at Corinthians.

#3 Dušan Tadić

Ajax v Dynamo Kiev - UEFA Champions League
Ajax's Tadic

At 29, Tadic will make his Champions League debut this season. The Serbian playmaker has taken the step up from fighting relegation in England to playing against Europe's best.

At Southampton, he looked a top player crying out to be rescued like his former Saints teammates. Tadic returns to the Netherlands where he enjoyed the best football of his career playing for Groningen and FC Twente in the Dutch top flight.

This time Tadic will don the red and white of Ajax. He has gotten off to a flying start with the Dutch club, scoring 6 goals in his first 9 games.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Ajax Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Dusan Tadic Camp Nou Stadium Amsterdam Arena
Frane Selak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for (part...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Playoffs: The stars making...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and...
RELATED STORY
7 teammates who hated each other
RELATED STORY
Top 5 "selling" clubs of all time
RELATED STORY
A Good Omen For The Flying Dutchmen
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters that will light up the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us