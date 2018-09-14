20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for (part 2/2)

This is the second and final part of a 2 part series - 20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for in the 2018-19 season.

We have already presented the first 1-10 players, now let us have a look at the remaining 10 players who will be debuting in the Champions League Group Stage this term.

#1 Mauro Icardi

Icardi

The Inter Milan captain will at last lead his troops into Europe's biggest competition. Serie A's top goal scorer is sometimes compared to English hot-shot Harry Kane, the pair will face each other in the group stages and hope to settle the debate.

The Argentine who was omitted from La Albiceleste's World Cup squad has a lot to prove, and the UEFA Champion's League might be just the place to respond to his detractors. A return to the Nou Camp, a place where he was never given an opportunity, could see the forward come for revenge.

The former Sampdoria man may see this as his final chapter for the Nerazzurri before he leaves for an expected big money move elsewhere.

#2 Malcom

Malcom - Joan Gamper Trophy

Stolen from Roma by FC Barcelona, Malcom is an interesting weapon in an already lethal Catalan strike force. He will be looking to bring his direct running and long-range rockets to Europe's most grueling competition.

Some good performances in the Champions League can see him be included for the next Brazilian squad. Tite of course knows the former Brazilian youth international very well from their time together at Corinthians.

#3 Dušan Tadić

Ajax's Tadic

At 29, Tadic will make his Champions League debut this season. The Serbian playmaker has taken the step up from fighting relegation in England to playing against Europe's best.

At Southampton, he looked a top player crying out to be rescued like his former Saints teammates. Tadic returns to the Netherlands where he enjoyed the best football of his career playing for Groningen and FC Twente in the Dutch top flight.

This time Tadic will don the red and white of Ajax. He has gotten off to a flying start with the Dutch club, scoring 6 goals in his first 9 games.

