2018/19 Community Shield: 3 tactics Maurizio Sarri could employ to defeat Manchester City

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.77K   //    04 Aug 2018, 09:29 IST

After a long and well-deserved break for the players, it's football season once again in England, and the historical curtain-raiser; the Community Shield will take place this Sunday.

Traditionally contested between the league and FA Cup winners of the previous season, this year's edition would see Manchester City who won the EPL last season in record-breaking fashion tackle last year's underperforming FA Cup winners, Chelsea, at the home of football, Wembley, with all proceeds from the match going to charity.

The match would witness both coaches managing in their first Community Shield fixture, with Maurizio Sarri also taking charge of his first game in England, following his summer appointment as Chelsea manager.

Owing to their dominance in recent seasons, the pedigree of their coach and their utter supremacy last season, there is no doubt that Manchester City are the heavy favourites to win their first title of the coming season.

However, Chelsea are no pushovers themselves, possessing numerous world-class players accustomed to winning and a tactically astute coach, and on their day can cause Man City real problems. Here are three ways Maurizio Sarri could defeat Manchester City in the Community Shield.

#3 Beat them at their own game

SSC Napoli v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League
Maurizio Sarri adopts a similar playing pattern to Pep Guardiola

Not a very ideal proposition, given how Manchester City utterly decimated all and sundry last season by adopting a quick passing and usage of space possession style of football. It is a 'philosophy' which has brought Pep Guardiola unprecedented success, from his spells as both Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, and now in England.

However, in Maurizio Sarri, he has an adversary who employs similar tactics, with his style of play at Napoli winning admirers from all over the world and drawing praise from Guardiola himself after their teams met in the Champions League last season, and also from the progenitor of it all; Johan Cruyff.

Though it could prove counterproductive trying to outpass Manchester City at their own game, as Sarri's Napoli side proved last season, where they dominated Manchester City over periods in both legs (and could have gotten something from them but for erratic finishing), it can be done.

In new signing Jorginho and old head Fabregas, Sarri has the perfect midfield combination to perfect this pattern, and even though most other players within the Chelsea ranks fall short of the possession-based standard, as they showed in pre-season, they are willing to adapt to their new coach's playing pattern, and if executed properly, could inflict an early damage to Manchester City's aspirations next season.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He believes that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
