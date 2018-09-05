Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018 SAFF Suzuki Cup: India vs Sri Lanka probable XI

Spandan Paul
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
687   //    05 Sep 2018, 17:42 IST

Enter caption
Both the sides will be eyeing a flying start courtesy a victory in their first game at Bangabandhu National Stadium

A young and jubilant Indian side, fresh off their exploits in Australia will begin their title defence against close neighbour Sri Lanka in the first match of group B, of the SAFF Suzuki Cup.

Both the sides will be eyeing a flying start courtesy a victory in their first game at Bangabandhu National Stadium, in Bangladesh on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

The fresh Indian side captained by Subhasish Bose, the sturdy defender, has only one player over the age of 23 in the 20 man squad in form of Sumeet Passi and can boast of an effective camp in Australia where they faced Sydney FC, Rydalmere Lions FC and APIA Leichhardt Tigers.

India who is ranked 96th in the latest FIFA rankings has an overwhelming record against their fellow competitors; having won 15 of their 22 duals. As far as the memories trackback, the last eyebrow-raising upset that the islanders caused over India was way back in 1995 SAFF Championship in the final.

However, coach Stephen Constantine wouldn’t want to take the Lankans for granted as he was in charge of the Indian team in 2003 which saw a spirited Sri Lankan team hold them to a 1-1 draw at the same competitions.

He already has a U-23 squad at his behold and might not get too experimental in the opening game.

Probable Starting XI for India

Sumeet Passi who has been in the good goalscoring form off late is expected to lead the attack in a 4-4-2 formation.

Manvir Singh will take his place as the other forward with Farukh Choudhury raring to get a go after the break. Anirudh Thapa will be an automatic choice in the centre of the midfield flanked by Vinit Rai from behind.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Md. Ashique Kuruniyans will be expected to mobilise the left flank in turns with Nikhil Poojari being the go-to man for the right one, and pour in chances for the two forwards and Thapa in the final third.

Jerry Lalrinzuala will be the hot favourite to take up the left back position with Davinder Singh tipped to start in the right-back role. Captain Subhasish Bose might have the responsibility of a centre back along with young Salam Ranjan Singh or Sarthak Golui. Sarthak’s teammate in FC Pune City, Vishal Keith might start as the number one custodian over his stallion teammate, Kamaljit Singh.


<p>Enter caption
Captain Subhasish Bose might have the responsibility of a centre back along with young Salam Ranjan Singh or Sarthak Golui


Topics you might be interested in:
SAFF Championship 2018 Indian National Football team Sri Lanka Football Anirudh Thapa Lallianzuala Chhangte Stephen Constantine
Spandan Paul
CONTRIBUTOR
An ardent Indian Football follower with tremendous amount of love for Manchester United. Love the way Lionel Messi makes dribbling seem easy, respect the way Cristiano Ronaldo milks his way to scoring goals, but above all bow down to the almighty god, Ronaldinho! A complete sportsperson with the experience of playing Football,Cricket,Volleyball and Table Tennis in the professional circuit.
SAFF Championship 2018, India vs Sri Lanka: When and...
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018: preview, venues, groups, and history
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Team India will win the 2018 SAFF...
RELATED STORY
2018 SAFF Championship: 4 players who will be crucial to...
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh...
RELATED STORY
Nikhil Poojari and Hitesh Sharma Upbeat Ahead Of SAFF...
RELATED STORY
Farukh Choudhury and Sajid Dhot to replace Nishu Kumar...
RELATED STORY
The top 5 Indian national team strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us