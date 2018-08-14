2018 UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid Predicted XI

Real Madrid yet again face their neighbours Atletico Madrid in the final of a UEFA competition as they face off against each other on the 15th of August at the A Le Coq Arena in Estonia.

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Real Madrid are looking for their third straight UEFA Super Cup that will see the 13-time Champions League winners joining Barcelona and AC Milan as the most successful team in the competition, with 5 titles, while neighbours Atletico Madrid will be vying for their 3rd UEFA Super Cup in their first appearance in the competition since 2012.

Julen Lopetegui is expected to start the match with a 4-2-3-1 formation with superstars Luka Modric and new signing Thibaut Courtois likely to miss out from the playing XI, starting from the bench, as the former Spanish coach looks to start his reign with the Los Blancos on a winning note, by securing the first piece of silverware available for the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid predicted line-up

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas, having openly stated that he wishes to stay and fight for his place at Madrid, is expected to start ahead of the newly acquired Thibaut Courtois, with the latter having attended very few training sessions.

Defence

Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are expected to miss out due to injury while regular choices Dani Carvajal and Marcelo are expected to fill in the full-back roles. 2018 Champions League final starter Sergio Ramos and World Cup winner Raphael Varane are expected to start in the heart of the defence.

Midfield

With World Cup finalist Luka Modric playing just 15 minutes of pre-season, German midfielder Toni Kroos is expected to partner Brazilian Casemiro in the centre of midfield, while a change in formation from the usual 4-3-3 will see Isco playing as the central attacking midfielder, with Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio occupying the wings.

Forward

Long-serving French forward Karim Benzema is expected to play up front.

