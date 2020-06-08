2019-20 Bundesliga: 5 talking points from Matchday 30

A look at the five biggest talking points from the 30th round of games in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Bayern Munich have the title race all but wrapped up. But there is competition for European places and at the back-end of the table for teams looking to avoid the drop.

Bayern Munich put the stamp on their 30th Bundesliga title!! (courtesy: Getty Images)

The 30th round of games in the 2019-20 Bundesliga provided yet another proof that Bayern Munich are light years ahead of the other clubs in the German top-flight. This week, the Bavarian giants all but extinguished any last glimmer of competition to their Bundesliga stranglehold.

Leading the Bundesliga table by seven points with four rounds of fixtures remaining, it looks only a matter of time before Bayern Munich seal an eighth-consecutive Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich can now effectively focus on their UEFA Champions League ambitions as the Bundesliga chasing pack proved once again that they were unable to challenge the might of the Bavarian giants.

In other rounds of games in the Bundesliga, Freiburg, along with Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg, remain in the mix to contest for European places next season.

Paderborn, though, can start packing their relegation bags as they are likely to go down. Werder Bremen are poised for a first Bundesliga relegation in exactly four decades. Die Werderaner's chances of any kind of rescue grow thinner by the hour, which is in sharp contrast with their U-19 team that is currently leading the U-19 Bundesliga table.

With the title race all but wrapped up, the Bundesliga could now see interest wane in its remaining rounds of fixtures. What looked like an exhilarating Bundesliga title race months ago eventually turned into another title procession for Bayern Munich.

However, as the 2019-20 Bundesliga season draws to a close, competition hots up for the Champions League and Europa League places.

There is also likely to be a tight tussle at the other end of the Bundesliga table as teams look to avoid the drop to the second division. On that note, let us have a look at the five major talking points from the 30th Matchday of the 2019-20 Bundesliga.

Five talking points from Matchday 30 of the 2019-20 Bundesliga:

#5: Werder Bremen's fall from grace

A dead-end for Bremen? (Picture courtesy Getty Images)

Not too long ago, Werder Bremen were considered among the biggest clubs in Germany and competed for Bundesliga top honours. They were in the UEFA Champions League for quite a few seasons. But this season, Werder Bremen's domestic form has nosedived to such an extent that they are on the brink of Bundesliga relegation for the first time since 1980.

It has been by far the worst Bundesliga season in a long while for Werder Bremen. Die Werderaner's status as Bundesliga regulars is now under serious threat. Though they can still mathematically keep their place in the Bundesliga, their home record does not inspire much confidence. They have won only eight points on home turf this season, compared to 19 away from home.

A home loss against Wolfsburg on Matchday 30 was another depressing result for the former giants of German football. Wout Werghorst's winner in the 82nd minute might just have been the final nail in Werder Bremen's coffin in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

With four rounds of Bundesliga fixtures remaining, survival is still a possibility for Werder Bremen though. Die Werderaner trail 16th-placed Dusseldorf by three points. But their opponents in Round 32, Bayern Munich, does not auger too well for Werder Bremen's Bundesliga survival hopes.

#4: Freiburg deserve a place in Europe

A stellar showing from Freiburg!! ( Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

Freiburg have been the surprise of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season in Germany, making headlines and battling the bigger boys of the German top-flight.

Only the top five sides this season in the Bundesliga have garnered more points at home than Freiburg. Eighth-placed Freiburg are definitely in the conversation to secure one of the European places.

This week, Freiburg had a hard-fought win over Borussia Monchengladbach that showcased tactical prowess from Christian Streich in dealing with his limited resources.

Setting up in a 4-4-2 diamond formation, Freiburg tightened their midfield and hardly left any space for their visitors to exploit, all the while showing their attacking threat through counters and set-pieces.

Niels Pietersen came off the bench and scored a minute later to take his Bundesliga goal tally for the season to ten goals in 30 games. A goal every three games might sound underwhelming for a striker. However, it looks like a decent return when one considers the fact that only five other Bundesliga teams have outscored Freiburg's tally of 39 goals this season.

Four points separate Freiburg from sixth-placed Wolfsburg. A direct clash between the two teams at the Volkswagen Arena in the next round of games could determine if the high-flying club can climb up the rankings to take one of the European places on offer.

Freiburg might not be the most flamboyant Bundesliga side but the hard work they have put in during the season is there for everyone to see. A place in the Europa League next season could be a rightful reward for the 2016 2.Bundesliga winners.

#3: The race for European places hots up

Another slip-up for Monchengladbach!they are not alone though (Courtesy: Getty Images)

With yet another Bundesliga title almost in the bag for Bayern Munich, the teams behind the Bavarian giants would have to contend themselves with battling for European places next season.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's loss at Freiburg meant that they are now level on points with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen (56), with only goal-difference separating the two teams in the Bundesliga table. The defeat ended their slim mathematical hopes of usurping runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Emre Can's winner against Hertha Berlin meant that Borussia Dortmund pulled to within six points of Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table. A defeat to Bayern Munich in the latest instalment of Der Klassiker put paid to the North Rhine Westphalia side's hopes of ending Bayern Munich's eight-year domestic dominance.

Bayer Leverkusen failed to take advantage of Borussia Moenchengladbach's defeat, falling to a 2-4 defeat at home to Bayern Munich despite opening the scoring within ten minutes. Kai Havertz' injury could not have been any more ill-timed as Bayer Leverkusen were bereft of ideas upfront after Bayern were in the ascendancy.

RB Leipzig drew against relegation-bound Paderborn. In a historic season, Julian Nagelsmann's side were in pole position to challenge mighty Bayern Munich for Bundesliga honours, but their promising early-season form petered off. However, third-placed Leipzig look good to qualify for next season's Champions League as they lead the duo of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen by three points with four rounds of Bundesliga fixtures remaining this season.

#2: Schalke end their four-game losing run in the Bundesliga

Finally, Schalke's points tally moved up! (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Schalke 04 have been the punching bag in the Bundesliga since the competition's restart in the post-COVID-19 era. Following a debilitating run of four consecutive losses, Schalke 04 managed to stem the rot as they played out a 1-1 draw at capital club Union Berlin.

The hosts bossed the game and went ahead after 11 minutes of play, but Jonjoe Kenny scored the equaliser midway through the first half to force a share of the spoils.

Although Schalke could not push on for their first Bundesliga win in 12 games, this could kickstart a revival of sorts for the Royal Blues. If not for their rotten form in the second half of the Bundesliga season, Schalke could well have been contesting for one of the European places on offer.

#1: Bayern Munich have all but wrapped up another Bundesliga title

Lewandowski continues to gather goals! (courtesy: Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen opened the scoring inside ten minutes againt Bayern Munich as 17-year-old Florian Wirtz became the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga.

But Hansi Flick's side men soon found a way back into the game. After the equaliser from Kingsley Coman, it was one-way traffic for the record Bundesliga winners.

Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry added to the scoresheet before half-time to make it 3-1 as the serial Bundesliga champions turned their 'beast mode' on.

Ivan Perisic, Thiago Alcantara, Lucas Hernandez and Javi Martinez entered the fray after Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th Bundesliga goal of the season to make it 4-1 for Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen scored an 89th-minute consolation goal to add some semblance of respectability to the scoreline, but the outcome of the game had become a foregone conclusion by then.

With another Bundesliga title all but wrapped up, and the double seemingly in the bag, Bayern Munich's focus would now be on the big prize in Europe. The club's supporters yearn for a first Champions League title in seven years. Going by Bayern's form in all competitions in 2019-20, there is a strong likelihood of the Bavarian giants going all the way in Europe this season.

Yet, Hansi Flick's side remains grounded for now. With the Champions League not likely return before August, Bayern Munich could go a month without playing competitive games as their Bundesliga, and League Cup engagements would end in July.

This factor could eventually determine if Bayern Munich achieve another historic treble or the Bundesliga giants would flatter to deceive in Europe once again.