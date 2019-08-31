2019-20 Serie A Matchday two preview: Juventus-Napoli, Rome derby headline marquee clashes

Cristiano Ronaldo- Juve'd main man up front.

The second matchday of the 2019-20 Serie A continues with the trio of Juventus, Inter and Napoli - part of a group of eight teams to have won on the opening day of the season, seeking to continue their respective winning runs in the fledgling league season, ahead of the international break.

#1. Juventus vs Napoli

Captain Giorgio Chiellini scored the only goal of the game at Parma on the opening day.

Champions Juventus play host to last season's runner-up SSC Napoli in a mouthwatering blockbuster clash.

The eight-time defending champions were clinical but unimpressive in a solitary goal win away at Parma on the opening day of the season and would look for an emphatic statement of their intent against visiting Napoli who hit the ground running in a thrilling 4-3 win at Fiorentina on matchday one.

In 148 previous meetings between the two clubs, Juventus beat Napoli on 69 occasions, lost 31 times and drew on 48 occasions. Last season, the Bianconeri won 3-1 at home and 2-1 away against Napoli.

Napoli's last win away at Juventus came in the 2017-18 season.

#2. Cagliari vs Internazionale

New Inter signing Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a goal-scoring debut against Lecce on Matchday one.

After a thumping 4-0 home win against Lecce in their first game of the season, league leaders Internazionale travel to Cagliari on matchday two where they would hope to continue their winning start to the season.

Inter have 37 wins, 14 losses and 26 draws in their 78 previous Serie A meetings with Cagliari. However Inter lost 2-1 at the Sardegna Arena last season.

New signing Romelu Lukaku, who enjoyed a goal-scoring debut in front of the Nerrazzuri faithful on the opening day, would look to continue his good form at Cagliari.

#3. SS Lazio vs AS Roma

AS Roma

Joint-league leaders Lazio would look to continue their winning start to the season when they welcome eternal rivals AS Roma to the Stadio Olimpico which is shared by both teams.

Roma, who played a 3-3 draw with Genoa on the opening day, have a record of 55 wins, 39 losses and 58 draws against Lazio.

The teams split a pair of 'home' wins last season. Roma would look for their first win of the season and leapfrog their rivals in the league table.

#4. AC Milan vs Brescia

Milan fell to a defeat at Udinese on the opening daty of the season

Following their stuttering start to the season in a 0-1 reverse at Udinese on the opening weekend of matches, AC Milan would look to return to winning aways in the familiar environs of the San Siro against newly promoted Brescia.

Milan have 22 wins, 14 losses and 9 draws against Brescia.

In the clubs' last meeting in Serie A, Milan won 1-0 at Brescia in the 2010-11 season. Brescia haven't beaten Milan at the San Siro in 12 Serie A meetings since their 1-0 win in the 1966-67 season.