2022 FIFA World Cup: 5 best young players of the group stages based on ratings

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to its conclusion and a number of players have distinguished themselves for their respective national teams. It is a dream for young players to represent their national team at the FIFA World Cup, but it is even more beautiful when these players have immense impacts.

Usually, the more experienced players take charge in these tournaments, but many youngsters have risen to the challenge, with Kylian Mbappe at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 a great example. Several young talents impressed in the group stage of the Mundial in Qatar, playing key roles for their national teams.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five best young players in the group stages based on their Whoscored.com ratings.

#5 Gavi (7.17)

Barcelona prodigy Gavi has been one of Spain's most impressive players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The midfielder received a rating of 7.17 from the three matches he featured in for La Roja in their group phase in Qatar.

Gavi started all three matches for his country in midfield alongside fellow Barcelona stars Pedri and Sergio Busquets. The 18-year-old became his country's youngest-ever player in the competition when he appeared against Costa Rica. The teenage sensation also became his country's youngest-ever goalscorer in the competition and the third-youngest of all-time.

Gavi played the full 90 minutes in the game against Costa Rica and lasted 66 minutes against Germany. He also played 68 minutes in the defeat to Japan. The youngster will continue to start for La Roja in the knockout rounds of the competition after their progression.

#4 Enzo Fernandez (7.33)

For a player who has largely gone under the radar in the months leading up to the tournament, Enzo Fernandez is staking a claim to be one of its revelations. The 21-year-old Argentine midfielder has emerged as a key player for La Albiceleste in their hunt for a third FIFA World Cup crown.

Benfica midfielder Fernandez made his debut in the competition as Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in their opener. He went further to make a second appearance against Mexico, where he scored a sublime goal to kill off the game. He also registered an assist in the third game, making him his country's most decisive midfielder.

Fernandez made two substitute appearances in Qatar before earning his first start against Poland. The youngster has impressed in all three appearances for his country and is touted to retain his starting role in the knockout rounds.

#3 Jude Bellingham (7.47)

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham was expected to make a huge impression at the 2022 World Cup and he has not disappointed. The 19-year-old has been one of the Three Lions' best players in the tournament so far, with a 7.47 rating to show for it.

Bellingham has only recently become a key player for his country, and has featured prominently in Qatar. The talented teenager scored his first international goal in the Three Lions' win over Iran. He also featured against the USA and Wales in subsequent group games.

Bellingham featured for the entire game as England opened their campaign with a comfortable win. The youngster was substituted off in the game against the USA and completed another 90 minutes against Wales. He will continue to play an important role for his country in Qatar.

#2 Jamal Musiala (7.64)

Despite Germany failing to progress from the group stage for a second successive edition of the World Cup, Jamal Musiala proved his worth on the biggest stage. The 19-year-old was tipped to shine at the tournament and lived up to the hype.

Musiala became Germany's youngest starter at the FIFA World Cup in their match against Japan. He also became the youngest player from Germany to assist a goal in the World Cup against Spain. The Bayern Munich teenager was his country's most impressive player throughout the group stage of the competition.

He'll be back Jamal Musiala completed 12 dribbles against Costa Rica -- the most on record for a teenager in World Cup 𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔He'll be back Jamal Musiala completed 12 dribbles against Costa Rica -- the most on record for a teenager in World Cup 𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 ✨He'll be back ⏳ https://t.co/J7EfRl2mg7

Musiala appeared in all three matches for Die Mannschaft as they exited the competition at the first hurdle. The teenager completed 12 dribbles against Costa Rica, setting a new record for most dribbles by a teenager in a World Cup match.

#1 Bukayo Saka (7.73)

Bukayo Saka has been one of the most impressive young wingers. The Arsenal man helped his club reach the summit of their league and carried the same form into the FIFA World Cup.

Saka earned a starting shirt for the Three Lions for the first time in a major tournament and put on sterling performances. The 21-year-old scored a brace in his World Cup debut against Iran and was voted the Man of the Match. He also featured in their second game against the USA before he was rested in their final game.

Saka impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in helping the Three Lions qualify for the last 16. The youngster will play a key role if England are to stand a chance of winning the tournament.

