24-year-old rejects PSG's advances despite being offered a 'blank cheque' – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly been left frustrated after losing out on Renato Sanches despite offering the LOSC Lille midfielder a “blank cheque.” According to El Nacional, Sanches is now set to join AC Milan.

The Parisians are usually confident of signing anybody on the planet due to their ambitious project and seemingly unlimited money. Kylian Mbappe's renewal was also expected to increase their chances of signing top players this summer.

However, the club have already lost out on two high-profile targets. They reportedly fought till the last minute for French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. But the player wanted a challenge outside of France and ultimately chose Real Madrid.

After missing out on Tchouameni, the Parisians have now failed in their pursuit of Sanches. The midfielder has played under new PSG boss Christophe Galtier, who was able to bring the best out of him during their 2020-21 Ligue 1 title victory.

El Nacional's report added that the French giants were confident of signing Sanches. However, with rumors suggesting that he could move to AC Milan, they have now been forced to look for different options in midfield.

PSG still need to reinforce their squad ahead of next season

PSG seem to have no dearth of money and have generally been able to sign the players that they want. Last summer saw the arrival of multiple high-profile stars, including six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos.

The Parisian outfit were also able to fend off interest from Real Madrid to keep Mbappe. The Frenchman is already one of the best players in the world and among the favorites to dominate once the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era comes to an end.

PSG’s squad for last season had enough quality to challenge for the UEFA Champions League. However, their dramatic elimination at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid proved that the club still has work to do.

According to Le Parisien (via the Mirror), as many as 11 players could be allowed to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. This will allow the reigning Ligue 1 champions to reset their wage bill and bring in quality players who will fit in better with Galtier's philosophy.

