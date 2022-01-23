25-year-old Chelsea star's contract demands revealed amid rumors of summer exit - Reports

Chelsea star Andreas Christensen is reportedly seeking a wage hike. The Danish defender's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. According to Sport1, the Danish defender has attracted interest from Bayern Munich. The German giants are believed to be interested in signing the 25-year-old as a free agent if he decides not to extend his stay with the Blues.

Reports claim Andreas Christensen wants to double his current wages. The Denmark international is currently earning £84,000-per-week at Chelsea and is now seeking an annual salary in the region of £8.4 million a year.

Andreas Christensen rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his debut for the club during the 2014-15 season. After struggling to break into the club's first team during his debut season as a professional footballer at Chelsea, he spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christensen developed into one of the biggest prospects in the Bundesliga during his two-year loan spell with the German club. He returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and decided to stay at Stamford Bridge to fight for his place in the club's starting line-up.

The 25-year-old fell down the pecking order at Chelsea under the management of Frank Lampard. He was, however, given the opportunity to rejuvenate his career and become a regular member of the starting line-up under Lampard's successor, Thomas Tuchel.

Christensen made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season and helped the club win the Champions League title. He has continued his good form this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side and scoring two goals.

According to the Guardian, Thomas Tuchel is a massive fan of the defender and is keen to convince Andreas Christensen to sign a contract extension with the club.

Christensen is, however, seeking a pay-rise, which could prove to be a problem for the London club. The Blues are currently in negotiations over a potential contract extension with German defender Antonio Rudiger. The German defender is also seeking a massive raise in his salary as well, and the Blues could struggle to meet the wage demands of both defenders.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Andreas Christensen reportedly wants to double current Chelsea salary if he is to stay at Chelsea past the summer #CFC



football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Andreas Christensen reportedly wants to double current Chelsea salary if he is to stay at Chelsea past the summer 📰 Andreas Christensen reportedly wants to double current Chelsea salary if he is to stay at Chelsea past the summer 👀💰 #CFC football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Bayern Munich could attempt to sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen as a replacement for Niklas Sule

Christensen in action against West Ham United - Premier League

According to Sky Sports Germany, Niklas Sule has decided against signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The German defender's contract with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to run down his deal with the club.

Niklas Sule joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017. The 26-year-old has gone on to make 157 appearances and score six goals in four-and-a-half seasons with the club. Injuries have hampered the German's progress at Bayern Munich, but Sule is still considered one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Barcelona and FC Bayern, leading the race. Decision to be made soon. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.



Final decision to be made soon.



More: Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirmChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirm 🇩🇰 #CFCChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.🔵 More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 https://t.co/P8jjczGmCU More about Andreas Christensen. Also Premier League clubs approached him as potential free agent signing - but Christensen wants to respect Chelsea, he’s not gonna consider any English club proposal.Barcelona and FC Bayern, leading the race. Decision to be made soon. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… More about Andreas Christensen. Also Premier League clubs approached him as potential free agent signing - but Christensen wants to respect Chelsea, he’s not gonna consider any English club proposal. 🔵🚫 #CFCBarcelona and FC Bayern, leading the race. Decision to be made soon. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Bayern Munich still view Sule as one of the players around whom the club can build a squad for the future. Reports, however, suggest the defender is seeking a new challenge and is ready to leave Bayern Munich.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bayern Munich could therefore attempt to sign Blues star Andreas Christensen to replace Niklas Sule if the Germany international leaves the Bavarian club.

Edited by Parimal