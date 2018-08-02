3 Arsenal players who could leave by the end of this week

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been very smart this transfer window

Arsenal have been very busy in the transfer window in terms of both buying and selling players. They let go of two good players in Wilshere and Cazorla and Unai Emery has been pragmatic in the way he managed to replace them, and has still managed to add more depth and steel to his squad.

There are still 8 days to go before the close of the transfer window and by the sound of the rumors surrounding Arsenal, the London club are not yet finished in the transfer market. Here we present you the three possible transfer dealings that could be done by Arsenal by the end of the week.

3. Lucas Perez:

Many Arsenal fans and football fans around the world have literally forgotten that Arsenal had a striker in their squad all this while and he goes by the name of Lucas Perez. He managed 11 starts in his first season at the Emirates stadium and soon faded away.

Lucas Perez spent the whole of last season on loan at Deportivo

He spent the whole of last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna and managed to start 35 games in the La Liga. He managed 8 goals in that process and while he has shown glimpses of what he is capable of during this loan spell, he has not made a compelling argument as to why Unai Emery should stick with him for one more season.

Fiorentina have come up and asked for the striker and the Arsenal board were more than just happy to negotiate a deal for the Spanish striker. Rumors suggest that Fiorentina have secured the player for a decent fee of £7 million.

