Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 alternate players that could thrive at Barcelona

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.99K   //    18 Jul 2018, 10:45 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Adrien Rabiot

Just like every other European club, Catalan giants Barcelona are working tirelessly in the transfer market as they look forward to strengthening major areas of their squad before the new campaign begins.

In fact, the club recently appointed former defender Eric Abidal as their new technical director, with the 38-year-old expected to make a handful of good acquisitions before the transfer window closes.

Although they have already signed Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet and Brazilian youngster Arthur Melo from Gremio in recent weeks, the arrival of these players is only an indication of what is to come as the La Liga champions are still heavily involved in the transfer market at present.

While the club has identified plenty of big names - Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kanté, Willian, Thiago Alcantara and Christian Eriksen to name but a few, here we take a look at three alternative options who could all succeed at the Camp Nou in future:

#3 Frenkie de Jong

Dutch Jupiler League'Ajax U23 v MVV Maastricht'
de Jong has shown his capabilities to fit in seamlessly at Barca

Dutch giants Ajax have supplied Barcelona with a number of incredible superstars in the past, with the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman and Patrick Kluivert completing famous moves to the Camp Nou.

Now that Andres Iniesta has departed, they might only need to get back in touch with their Eredivisie counterparts and sign highly-rated youngster Frenkie de Jong to replace the creative Spaniard.

de Jong, 21, is one of the league's brightest prospects at present. The midfielder's playing style suits that of Barcelona - who are famous for their build-up play and dominating possession. His ability to create space, dribble beautifully and pinpoint killer passes for teammates makes him an ideal player to target too. 

If the reports are to be believed, the Blaugrana are already trying to convince Ajax to part ways with the player, with both clubs reportedly negotiating a deal worth €30 million this summer.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Joshua Kimmich Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
I hate oxygen so much! if you don't know why I will tell you. It is because all I breathe is football. All I see is football and all I dream is the amazing sport. That is the level of passion that I have for the beautiful game. My name is Jidonu Mauyon (English - Mau Young). I am one of those guys that have been entertaining you with great football stories and fantastic updates on Sportskeeda. A Nigerian by origin, I developed so much love for soccer since when I was just 8 years old. I also played High School football in my locality and was the captain of my school team. Want to know more? I started my football writing career in 2014. Ever since then, I have been working tirelessly to entertain and educate my followers on different platforms. Some of my works have been published on Sportskeeda, as well as various football blogs on the internet. Apart from sports writing, I am also into Web Designing and Internet marketing, and I use these skills to promote my impacts in the sport.
3 players Barcelona can sign to make Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 midfielders Barcelona should target
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 best Neymar performances for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: PSG star wants Barca over...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us