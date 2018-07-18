3 alternate players that could thrive at Barcelona

Adrien Rabiot

Just like every other European club, Catalan giants Barcelona are working tirelessly in the transfer market as they look forward to strengthening major areas of their squad before the new campaign begins.

In fact, the club recently appointed former defender Eric Abidal as their new technical director, with the 38-year-old expected to make a handful of good acquisitions before the transfer window closes.

Although they have already signed Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet and Brazilian youngster Arthur Melo from Gremio in recent weeks, the arrival of these players is only an indication of what is to come as the La Liga champions are still heavily involved in the transfer market at present.

While the club has identified plenty of big names - Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kanté, Willian, Thiago Alcantara and Christian Eriksen to name but a few, here we take a look at three alternative options who could all succeed at the Camp Nou in future:

#3 Frenkie de Jong

de Jong has shown his capabilities to fit in seamlessly at Barca

Dutch giants Ajax have supplied Barcelona with a number of incredible superstars in the past, with the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman and Patrick Kluivert completing famous moves to the Camp Nou.

Now that Andres Iniesta has departed, they might only need to get back in touch with their Eredivisie counterparts and sign highly-rated youngster Frenkie de Jong to replace the creative Spaniard.

de Jong, 21, is one of the league's brightest prospects at present. The midfielder's playing style suits that of Barcelona - who are famous for their build-up play and dominating possession. His ability to create space, dribble beautifully and pinpoint killer passes for teammates makes him an ideal player to target too.

If the reports are to be believed, the Blaugrana are already trying to convince Ajax to part ways with the player, with both clubs reportedly negotiating a deal worth €30 million this summer.

Page 1 of 3 Next