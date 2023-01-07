3 alternatives to Enzo Fernandez that Chelsea should consider in January

Chelsea's pursuit of Argentine superstar Enzo Fernandez seems to be getting complicated despite earlier reports claiming that the Blues had agreed a fee with Benfica for the player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Benfica are still insistent on his €120 million release clause being paid if they are to sell this January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Benfica



Benfica message to Chelsea remains clear, as things stand: €120m or no way to sell Enzo in January. Enzo Fernández won’t be called up for tonight’s game vs Portimonense, it’s confirmed. Enzo won’t even make the bench after last complicated days.Benfica message to Chelsea remains clear, as things stand: €120m or no way to sell Enzo in January. #CFC Enzo Fernández won’t be called up for tonight’s game vs Portimonense, it’s confirmed. Enzo won’t even make the bench after last complicated days. 🚨🔴 #BenficaBenfica message to Chelsea remains clear, as things stand: €120m or no way to sell Enzo in January. #CFC https://t.co/pfTLzLFNOH

The Blues have been reluctant to pay the release clause and thus could be in the market for a cheaper alternative.

While there aren't many players on the same level as the 21-year-old, a few players could fill a similar role in Chelsea's midfield. Here's a look at three Enzo Fernandez alternatives the London-based club could target.

#3 Kouadio Koné

Kone against v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

The ideal alternative for Chelsea should they fail to get Fernandez from Benfica is Kouadio Koné.

The 21-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder is one of Europe's hottest prospects and is currently attracting interest from multiple top teams.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur PSG, Bayern Munich,West Ham Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Borussia Mönchengladbach's 21-year-old midfielder Manu Koné. PSG, Bayern Munich,West Ham Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Borussia Mönchengladbach's 21-year-old midfielder Manu Koné. 🚨 PSG, Bayern Munich,West Ham Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Borussia Mönchengladbach's 21-year-old midfielder Manu Koné. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/g0GMrWkKJY

Kone possesses incredible ball-carrying ability, pace, strength, and defensive awareness which makes him a strong presence in midfield. He also has good vision on the ball in terms of passing range.

The Frenchman could be the ideal long-term solution to Chelsea's midfield problems. He also wouldn't cost a fortune like Fernandez. Kone is currently valued at around €25 million by Transfermarkt.

#2 Moisés Caicedo

Caicedo playing against Chelsea FC - Premier League

Another decent alternative to Benfica's Fernandez that the Blues could consider is Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo.

The 21-year-old star is currently one of the Premier League's best midfielders, judging by his form with the Seagulls in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club side Independiente del Valle in February 2021. He has since become a regular for the Seagulls, making a total of 28 first-team appearances (with 18 of those coming in this campaign).

The Ecuadorian is a versatile player who can operate in a couple of positions, including defensive and central midfield.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea have turned their attention to Moisés Caicedo, what’s your thoughts on this? Chelsea have turned their attention to Moisés Caicedo, what’s your thoughts on this? https://t.co/2IqBBX4ncy

His key strengths include tackling, breaking up play, and ball progression. He can be likened to N'Golo Kante of Chelsea, as they possess a similar playing style.

#1 Declan Rice

Rice is the captain of West Ham United

The West Ham United captain has been linked with a sensational return to Stamford Bridge for a couple of years now. He would also be an excellent alternative for Fernandez.

While Declan Rice may not be on the same level as the Argentine technically, he can offer Chelsea defensive stability in midfield.

The 23-year-old player is more of an anchorman in midfield or a traditional holding midfielder, while Fernandez is more of a deep-lying playmaker.

Rice's Premier League experience and leadership qualities are also part of the reason why the Blues should consider signing him.

Poll : Should Chelsea pay Enzo Fernandez's €120 million release clause?? Yes No 0 votes