3 astonishing goalscoring records Erling Haaland can break this season (2023-24)

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has continued in his sensational form of last term in the new season. The Norway hitman bagged a brace as Pep Guardiola's side brushed away newly-promoted Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League's opening fixture of the 2023-24 season.

It took the 23-year-old just four minutes to clock in his first goal of the season. Another Haaland goal in the 32nd minute and a strike from Rodri in the second half secured maximum points for the Sky Blues as they kicked off their title defense in style.

Haaland is out to prove that his last season's heroics were not a flash in the pan. Last term, he shattered the Premier League's record for most goals scored in a single season, netting 36 times in 35 games. Overall, he registered 52 goals in 53 games across competitions, breaking and resetting multiple goalscoring records along the way.

The Norwegian has started the new season in red-hot form and will be looking to surpass last season's performance. This article will take a look at three goalscoring records he can break in the 2023-24 season.

#3 Most goals across competitions in a single season by a Premier League player

Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City

Former England international and Everton legend Ralph "Dixie" Dean holds the record for most goals across competitions in a season for an English top-flight player (60, the 1927-28 season).

Erling Haaland found the back of the net 52 times in the previous campaign. At the rate with which he scored last term, it was projected that the Norway star would get to 60 goals. However, he struggled a bit in front of goal towards the tail end of the season, netting only twice in City's last 10 games of the season across competitions.

If he continues scoring week-in-week-out and finishes the season better than he did last time out, he just might surpass this unprecedented English top-flight record.

#2 Fastest player to score 40 Champions League goals

Erling Haaland celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy

One record Erling Haaland will be keen to shatter in the 2023-24 season will be the record for being the fastest player to score 40 Champions League goals. The 23-year-old has already etched his name in the competition's history book. Haaland currently has 35 goals and five assists in 30 Champions League games and has won Golden Boot twice (2021, 2023)

He is the fastest player to score 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 goals in Europe's prestigious competition. He could also become the fastest to reach the 40-goal mark.

The record is currently held by former Netherlands international Ruud van Nistelrooy who needed 45 games to score 40 Champions League goals. Haaland is five goals shy of 40 and could upset the record before the knockout round of the 2023-24 Champions League season.

He could also go for the 50-goal record depending on how far the Sky Blues progress in the competition.

#1 Fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals

Erling Haaland won the Premier League Goldeb Boot last season

Another milestone the Manchester City forward could reach this term is becoming the quickest player to reach the 50-goal mark in the Premier League. The current holder of this record is former Newcastle United and Manchester United attacker Andy Cole.

The Englishman reached 50 Premier League goals in 65 appearances for Newcastle United. In his debut season in England, Erling Haaland scored 36 goals in 35 league games. Following his recent brace, he now has 38 goals in 36 Premier Leagues games.

Thus, he needs just 12 more goals in his next 28 games to become the fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals.