3 attackers who can fix the attacking woes of Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

After Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, Real Madrid has struggled to find someone who can fill in his place. Ronaldo often carried the squad on his shoulders and usually, he was a big part of Real Madrid's attacking front. But since he left to join the Italian giants, Juventus, Real Madrid found it hard to win matches and score goals.

Besides that, their manager, Zinedine Zidane also left Real Madrid after winning them the Champions League last season. Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are the ones to lead the attack and both of them have been inconsistent. The Welshman has scored 3 goals out of 7 matches and made 2 assists. But the winger has struggled to link up with his teammates effectively and also lacks a creative spark. The attribute he is best known for is his speed, but what he lacks is consistency. He is also quite injury prone and not ideal as the primary striker.

Benzema, on the other hand, has scored 8 goals out of 8 matches and made 0 assists in the La Liga matches. He has been better this season than in his other outings but for a big team like Real Madrid, that's barely enough.

Real Madrid would want to instill some sort of inspiration in their attacking department and bring forth a new striker, in hopes of winning the remaining matches. They had a lacklustre start to this season and they have dropped more points than they would have liked.

There have been a number of players who are linked with Real Madrid and there has been a lot of rumors regarding who might be joining the Madrid camp at the end of this year. Here are three attackers who might join Real Madrid this winter, and can fix their attack while providing a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

#1 Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Group C

Neymar Jr is considered to be one of the greatest players in the world by countless players and personalities, and he could be the man who can turn the tides for Real Madrid. He was been in scintillating form with Barcelona and he has carried the same form to Paris Saint-Germain. This season he has scored eight goals in as many matches and also made 3 assists. Besides that, he also has 3 goals in Champions league out of 2 matches this season.

The Brazilian is renowned for his dribbling skills and deadly set-piece ability. He is also a threat from long distances. Moreover, with his incisive movement and passing, he can unlock any defense and is the mainstay of a star-studded PSG attack. Along with Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, he forms one of the most feared trios in world football at the moment. Although it seems very unlikely that PSG will let him go, he would still be a perfect signing for Real Madrid if they manage to make it happen.

