3 bad individual performances from Premier League matchday 2

Man Utd lost to Brighton in the first major upset of the new Premier League season

English Premier League matchday 2 ended with a stunning Manchester City victory against Huddersfield Town. No doubt, it was another thrilling weekend with three red cards and the mighty Red Devils seeing a 3-2 upset away at Brighton.

There were a lot of errors made by a number of players which led their teams to suffer. In this article we'll unfold the worst of these errors.

Here are the three worst performances from 2018-19 Premier League matchday 2.

#3 Robert Kenedy

Kenedy - the terrible feeling of missing a last minute penalty

Rafael Benitez's side was expected to snatch three points against not so strong Cardiff City. But the match was a 0-0 draw. Benitez can easily put the blame on Isaac Hayden who was sent off in the 66th minute.

But something great happened for Newcastle in added time, as they got a penalty. Robert Kenedy however missed the penalty.

Apart from missing the penalty, Kenedy only managed 8 accurate passes. Out of which none resulted in being a key pass that could have led to a goal. The disappointing miss cost Newcastle 2 points in the league.

#2 Ben Hamer

Ben Hamer was under fire against the reigning champions

Manchester City were ruthless in their 6-1 demolition of Huddersfield Town. Ben Hamer conceded 6 goals out of which he made 2 errors resulting in the goals. Although he made 9 good saves, his overall performance was dismal against City.

His worst mistake became a gift for Aguero. While stopping a low cross in the box, Hamer panicked and lost his grip on the ball, hence providing a gift of a goal to Kun Aguero. Aguero also ended up scoring a hat trick against the goalkeeper.

