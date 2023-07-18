As per their standards, Barcelona are having a quiet transfer window. The club is in massive debt, and the Blaugrana need to raise close to €200m to register new players.

Given the circumstances, it would be prudent for Barcelona to focus on the players they already have in their squad. Under Xavi, the club has managed to remove most of the deadwood, and the squad has a good blend of young and experienced players.

While players like Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Pedri had a fantastic 2022-23 season, many players were still not up to the mark for the club. The summer break is the perfect opportunity for players to reach peak physical and mental condition before the season commences.

So, without any further ado, let's look at three players who must produce the goods in the coming season to salvage their Barcelona careers:

#3. Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is yet to live up to his potential

Once considered the heir apparent to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, the young Spaniard's stock has plummeted in recent times. Fati has struggled due to serious injuries early in his career, most notably the torn meniscus that ruled him out for ten months from November 2020 to September 2021.

However, purely in terms of skills, the Spaniard is right up there with the best in the business. Fati is a versatile forward who can operate as a false nine, a center-forward, and a winger as well. His lethal pace combined with exceptional finishing makes him an extremely difficult player to deal with in one-on-one situations.

Unfortunately, Fati has failed to deliver on his promising start at the Camp Nou. In 109 appearances for Barcelona, he has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists. The time is now for the 20-year-old to use his talents to good effect. His abilities deserve to be seen on the football pitch more often.

#2. Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia after conceding a goal against Real at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A lot was expected from the promising Eric Garcia after he rejected a contract extension at Manchester City to return to Catalonia. However, his return has not been a success story till now.

The error-prone Spaniard has not been preferred by Xavi at the heart of Barca's defense. However, Sergio Busquets' departure might have made way for Garcia to nail down a regular starting spot in the defensive midfield position.

Xavi has used him as a defensive midfielder and it has worked well against weaker oppositions. But it is difficult to see him fill in for Busquets on a regular basis.

The upcoming season could be Garcia's last in Catalonia if he is unable to establish himself in defense or in midfield.

#1. Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has been at Camp Nou since 2017.

The only reason Dembele is not considered one of the biggest big-money flops is his age. The Frenchman is still only 26, and if he stays away from injuries, he can turn out to be a huge asset for Barcelona.

Purely in terms of return on investment, he has been a disappointment in his time at the Camp Nou. Dembele has only averaged 30 appearances per season in his six seasons at Barcelona. And even when he has been fit, he has failed to deliver on a consistent basis.

When fit and firing, Dembele is a joy to watch. His ability to use both feet, pace, and agility makes him a nightmare for opposition defenses. Besides, he is an extremely efficient set-piece specialist.

However, 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 appearances are a somewhat underwhelming return for a player of his quality. Till now, Barcelona have been incredibly patient with the Frenchman. But he needs to deliver this season to keep his end of the bargain.