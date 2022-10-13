3 Barcelona players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat in Milan, Barcelona welcomed Inter Milan to Camp Nou for their crucial Champions League Group C clash on Wednesday night (October 12). In a must-win game, the Blaugrana could only manage a 3-3 draw against Inter, further complicating the equation for round-of-16 qualification.

Ousmane Dembele scored once and Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace for Barcelona, while Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, and Robin Gosens each scored a goal for Inter. The enthralling 3-3 draw on matchday four has left Barca in third place in the Group C standings, three points adrift of second-placed Inter. Having picked up 12 points from four matches, Bayern Munich (already qualified) are currently leading Group C.

Eager to avenge last week’s 1-0 defeat at the San Siro, Barca started the game on the front foot, completely dominating possession in the middle of the park. However, the first real chance of the match fell to Inter's veteran striker Edin Dzeko, who rattled the bar from 10 yards out in the 16th minute. The Catalans drew a save out of Andre Onana 11 minutes later, with Dembele stinging the keeper’s gloves from outside the box.

In the 40th minute, Dembele lodged another shot on target, only this time it found its way past Onana. Inter could not find a reply before the half-time whistle, but they equalized five minutes into the second 45. Alessandro Bastoni found Barella with a long ball inside the Barcelona box, and the Italian made no mistake volleying it in.

Thirteen minutes after the equalizer, Inter pulled ahead, courtesy of a composed close-range finish by Martinez. The goal marked the end of the Argentine’s eight-game barren run.

Barcelona striker Lewandowski brought the Catalans back into the game with a deflected strike in the 82nd minute, but Gosens once again gave Inter the lead seven minutes later. In injury time, minutes away from elimination, Lewandowski struck again, dispatching a thunderous header to get the better of Onana. Courtesy of Lewandowski’s last-gasp equalizer, the game ended 3-3 at Camp Nou, ensuring the hosts lived to fight another day.

Here are three Barca stars who performed and two who failed to live up to their billing on Champions League matchday four on Wednesday:

Performed: Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

With Raphinha occupying his preferred position on the right wing, Ousmane Dembele started on the left against Inter. Dembele moved to the right after Raphinha was hooked in the 64th minute.

While the Frenchman was not at his unplayable best on Wednesday, he had a notably positive impact on the game.

In the 40th minute, he converted from Sergi Roberto’s low cross, turning it in past an out-of-position Onana. Additionally, he played three key passes, completed two dribbles, drew two fouls, and made an interception.

Underperformed: Sergio Busquets

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander

Known for his ice-cool decision-making, Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets could not play with as much authority against Inter as he generally does, especially in the second half. He was often hurried off the ball, misplaced passes, and lost possession carelessly in the 62nd minute, which led to Inter’s second goal.

Before being replaced by Frenkie de Jong in the 65th minute, Busquets lost possession nine times, lost two duels, misplaced nine passes, and was dribbled past once.

Performed: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FC Internazionale v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Although he was beaten thrice, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was easily one of Barcelona’s best players against Inter on Wednesday. The German keeper made multiple saves over the course of the match, saving the best for the fourth minute of added time.

Kristjan Asllani broke into the Barca box and found himself in a favorable position to score. Anticipating the danger, Ter Stegen narrowed the angle and eventually denied Asllani’s effort with his boot.

Against Simone Inzaghi’s side, the German shot-stopper made a whopping six saves, with three of them coming from inside the box. He also made 13 accurate passes (92.9% accuracy) and accurately delivered two long balls.

Underperformed: Gerard Pique

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Barca star Gerard Pique had an impressive first half, not allowing the opposition attackers a moment’s peace. However, things took a drastic turn for the worse in the second 45.

The Spaniard completely misjudged Bastoni’s long ball to Barella in the 50th minute, practically granting the Italian a free pass to equalize for Inter. He was also comprehensively beaten by Denzel Dumfries in the 59th minute, which could’ve easily been a goal (cross blocked by Marcos Alonso).

Additionally, Pique lost five duels, ceded possession six times, and misplaced a long ball at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Performed: Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Saving Barcelona’s blushes with a timely 10-minute brace in the second half, Lewandowski was easily their best performer on Wednesday night. The Pole, who hadn’t scored in his last two matches, enjoyed a slice of luck in his 82nd-minute opener, with his shot taking a massive deflection on its way in. His second, however, did not need any favors, with him thumping the ball home with a thunderous header.

In addition to scoring two match-saving goals, Lewandowski played two key passes, won five of eight aerial duels, and drew four fouls. He also helped out at the back, making three clearances and attempting a tackle.

