3 Barcelona players who don't deserve to be starters anymore

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
674   //    18 Oct 2018, 04:45 IST

There are some ageing players in Barcelona's squad who don't deserve to be in the starting lineup any
There are some ageing players in Barcelona's squad who don't deserve to be in the starting lineup any

A real revolution is going on in Barcelona. It looks like they are losing their identity under the guidance of Ernesto Valverde. They don't play their recognizable possession-based football and it's quite unbelievable that their midfield can't establish a full dominance on the pitch. The midfield players aren't creative enough to provide enough services for the attacking line. Instead, Lionel Messi drops very deep and it looks like he is the only creative force they have in their squad.

The title race in Spain will be very tough because Atletico Madrid and Sevilla look like very serious contenders. In Europe, it's even worse situation for Barcelona as many people don't see them as real candidates for the glory.

Ernesto Valverde must realise that some players don't deserve to be in the starting lineup anymore. It's time for some new faces and fresh blood. Take a look at 3 Barcelona players who don't deserve to be in the starting lineup anymore.

#1 Gerard Pique

The first player on this list definitely must be Gerard Pique. The Catalan centre-back is the weakest spot in this squad. He has been terrible for a while now and every time Samuel Umtiti doesn't play, Barcelona's defence suffers a lot.

Right now he can't be trusted in a high defensive line or a team with a lot of space at the back. He is very slow and he is always and that is unacceptable especially in Barcelona's system where defenders don't have much protection from midfield players.

It seems like Valverde refuses to acknowledge the issue and keeps persisting on using him despite not being in good shape right now. Valverde must realise that this situation with Pique needs to be solved. He is a real Barcelona legend, but that fact must be set aside.

This summer, Barcelona bought French centre-back, Clement Lenglet from Sevilla. Lenglet is a very good player who could be a solution for Barcelona's defensive problems. Lenglet and Umtiti could form a real French wall in front of Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

