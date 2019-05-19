3 best candidates to replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City

Vincent Kompany will leave Manchester City at the end of this season

After spending 11-years with Manchester City, captain and star-defender Vincent Kompany will leave the club at the end of this season. Having thrashed Watford in the final of the FA Cup, Manchester City will not play any further games this season and hence, Kompany has already played his last game for the club.

Kompany has been instrumental in the rise of Manchester City in world football and the Belgian has won a number of trophies to show for it. The back-to-back Premier League winners medals could be the high-point of his City career. Although Kompany was not able to achieve Champions League success with the club, it can be said that he had a successful career with Manchester City.

Kompany has had a number of memorable moments with City. In the penultimate Premier League game of this season, Kompany's wonder-strike against Newcastle United which helped his club secure a 1-0 win was instrumental in the team winning the Premier League twice in two years.

It would be a daunting task for Pep Guardiola to replace the Belgian in the squad. Although there is enough talent in the squad to fill the big shoes, Manchester City could still prioritise the signing of a defender this summer.

On that note, here are the 3 best possible candidates to replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City.

#3 Samuel Umtiti

The French defender could be a good replacement for Kompany

Samuel Umtiti has suffered from injuries this season, which has reduced his game-time for Barcelona. After his stupendous performance in the World Cup which saw his team go on to lift the trophy, the Frenchman's form has not been great, and the best possible approach for him could be a change of club.

With Kompany's departure, Manchester City needs a natural defender with a good physical presence at the back and Umtiti fits the bill perfectly. His skills are undoubted, and like Kompany, he could be an asset in set-pieces as well.

