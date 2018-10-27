3 best destinations for Frenkie de Jong

de Jong: A generational talent

Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are probably the two most interesting young prospects in Europe right now. They both play for Ajax and Holland's senior national side.

de Jong's natural position is deep-lying playmaker. However, he is a very versatile player who is capable of playing deeper as a defensive-midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder or even as a centre-back.

He has a unique skillset which is perfectly equipped for both tight and open-space situations. His biggest strength is being able to move the ball quickly from defence to attack - their dribbling skills set him apart from other European youngsters and make him such a special type of player.

Already attracting attention from Europe's top sides, it will be tough for everyone to sign him given just how much interest there is surrounding his services - but nothing good ever comes easily, so it'll be interesting to see who the lucky beneficiaries are. With that in mind, let's analyse which three clubs would suit him the most:

#3 Barcelona

Busquets: Is it time for Barcelona to bring in a long-term replacement for their ageing defensive midfielder?

Sergio Busquets is one of the world's best holding midfielders. He has been an integral part of Barcelona's most successful periods in recent history. But their playing style has changed significantly in recent seasons and nowadays they struggle to dominate ball possession as they used to previously.

Busquets is still very good with the ball at his feet but he is very slow and his defensive duties can somewhat be negated as a direct result of that. In these conditions, it'd be much more useful to have someone who is faster in transition and therefore, is able to contribute regularly both in attack and defensively.

The Dutchman is a perfect man for that job as he is a very complete player. Arthur Melo and Frenkie de Jong would be a seriously powerful foundation to build their midfield's future upon. With them, in the middle of the park, Barca could once again become one of Europe's most dominant sides.

