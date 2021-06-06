3 big-name superstars who could switch clubs during this summer transfer window

We are already in the period of the year when transfer rumours and speculation fill the air. The transfer window will officially open in a few days time across the major leagues in Europe.

Following the conclusion of the 2020/2021 season, clubs will be looking to make the necessary adjustments to their squads to get ready for the upcoming campaign.

Apparently, every club wants to sign the best players available on the market. The best teams also try to keep hold of their prized assets. However, there's no denying that some of these outfits will be forced to part ways with their finest superstars due to various reasons.

That could give us some big-name transfers this summer.

Barcelona have wrapped up the signing of Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero and Real Madrid have also announced the capture of David Alaba from Bayern Munich.

We are already off to a great start. More big players are expected to join the list before the end of the transfer window.

On that note, let's quickly take a look at three big-name superstars who could be on the move this summer.

3 top players who might move this summer transfer window

#1. Paul Pogba

A return to Turin could be on the cards for Pogba this summer... or Real Madrid.

Manchester United will be looking to make a few changes to their squad this summer following their collapse in the Europa League final. Paul Pogba is one of the few superstars who could be shown the exit door to make way for a new revolution at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba isn't new to speculation. With just one year left on his contract and the transfer window just a few days away, we should be ready to witness another summer full of rumors about the Frenchman's next club.

As the media has had it going for some time now, the midfielder could end up plying his trade at Juventus next season. The Bianconeri are looking to kick-off a new era and they've appointed Max Allegri to take charge of affairs.

Pogba had his best days playing under the Italian in Turin. There are reasons to believe the pair could end up reuniting this summer.

The Old Lady are reportedly looking to offload Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United are among the favourites to sign the Portuguese superstar. It shouldn't be a surprise if we eventually hear of a swap deal between the clubs that would involve some amount of cash.

