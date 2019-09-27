3 budget defenders for your FPL team – Fantasy Premier League 2019

This week, I’ve spotted 3 great budget options for your FPL team so that you can afford some heavy-hitters at the top. I like all 3 budget options (I own 2 of them) and I reckon they will definitely help you fund some big names in your attack. All the 3 options are good for at least 3-10 gameweeks in my opinion. These 3 budget gems are as follows:

#1 Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea – 4.5M)

This Chelsea defender has really made a mark in his last 3 gameweeks. He played under Frank Lampard at Derby County along with Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham. Lampard has thrown him into the team and in my opinion, Tomori has looked really good. The real test for him was at the weekend against Liverpool, and Tomori in my opinion pretty much hat Mohamed Salah in his pocket. He is athletic and very quick.

You might argue that Chelsea have been very error prone defensively but then their permanent cheat code in Ngolo Kante has only just gotten fit. They looked quite tight against squash buckling Liverpool too. Chelsea only conceded 6 shots against Liverpool this weekend where only Everton, Man City and Southampton conceded lesser shots.

Even if you are not convinced about Chelsea’s cleansheet potential, they have a great run of fixtures and at the bare minimum price you are paying, it’s a worthwhile option in my opinion.

In case you are worried about the Tomori situation, this is what Lampard said after his performance against Liverpool.

“I want to single out Tomori for me personally,”

“To go up against Mohamed Salah who is lethal in every sense and deal with him for pace in the mind, the way he played, everything he did today I thought was class and they are the signs I’m looking for individually.

“I thought his performance was brilliant and Alonso I thought came on and did very well, its not easy coming on in a big game like that but I thought he did very well,” he added.

This tells us that Lampard holds Tomori in high regard and should be nailed for the short to mid-term at the least.

