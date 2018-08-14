3 candidates Manchester United are considering for the new Director of Football position

Shea Robinson
14 Aug 2018

Manchester United are looking for a new director of football

Earlier this week, news broke of a major reshuffle in the Manchester United hierarchy. For the first time in their history, the Red Devils will appoint a Director of Football to oversee future transfer business.

The job will entail a range of duties, but the primary focus for the new man will be to identify players who fit in with the United philosophy and to make moves for such players. This is no small task as, since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the club has deeply struggled to maintain an identity.

Three managers have been appointed since Fergie announced his departure with each implementing their own style of play at Old Trafford. The days of swift counter-attacks, a hallmark of the Fergie years has been replaced with a focus on slow build-up play and shutting down after taking the lead.

Another legacy left by Ferguson, the focus on youth development, has also been discarded with aplomb. While there have been some young players breaking into the first team, the huge sums of money spent by United over the past five years display an approach of short-termism without much investment in the longterm future of the club.

For these reasons, the new Director of Football will initially be tasked with re-establishing an identity at Old Trafford. He can do this by targeting certain types of players and bringing back a focus on youth development from the underage teams into the first team squad.

A system such as this will ensure continuity for United upon managerial changes and create a long-term vision and plan for years to come.

With this in mind, United must take the appointment of a Director of Football very seriously and ensure the right man is handed the job. Below, we look at three prime candidates for the position, each of whom could help bring an identity back to Old Trafford.

#3 Monchi

Monchi has earned a reputation as a great spotter of talent

Current Position: Director of Football, AS Roma

A former Sevilla goalkeeper, Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo or Monchi, is currently employed as the Director of Football at AS Roma. The Spaniard has been working as a talent spotter since his retirement in 2000 when Sevilla appointed him as their Director of Football.

He spent 17 years at the Spanish club, completely overhauling their transfer policy, scouting network, and youth system. During his tenure, he uncovered world-class talents such as Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas, Dani Alves, and Ivan Rakitic.

When he took the position in 2000, Sevilla had just been relegated to the second division in Spain. Upon his departure in 2017, he left the club in the top half of La Liga with a transfer profit exceeding €200 million.

Last August, Mochi signed a four-year contract to work as the Director of Football with Roma in the Italian top flight. His short time at the Serie A club could prove a stumbling block for any approach by Manchester United for his services.

However, if the Red Devils are willing to pay out the rest of his contract, the project at Old Trafford would no doubt appeal to the 49-year-old.

