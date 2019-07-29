×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League: 3 centre-backs Manchester City should target before the transfer window closes

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
423   //    29 Jul 2019, 21:57 IST

Pep Guardiola should invest in the market to replace Vincent Kompany
Pep Guardiola should invest in the market to replace Vincent Kompany

Manchester City won the Premier League last season after a breathtaking duel with Liverpool. However, the close run to the title suggests Pep Guardiola needs to make some squad improvements in order to fend off the challenges in the upcoming season.

One of the areas that needed an upgrade was the defense, which was further depleted by the departure of Vincent Kompany. City's long term skipper left the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, leaving behind a void crying to be filled.

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany

City do have Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones in their ranks, but neither seems capable enough to replace the imposing Belgian. That is why their Spanish manager could be tempted to scan his options in the market.

Not all defenders can suit the mold of the ideal Pep Guardiola centre-back, but here we have shortlisted three men who do fit the bill:

#3 Nathan Ake (Netherlands, AFC Bournemouth)

Nathan Ake has been linked with Manchester City this summer
Nathan Ake has been linked with Manchester City this summer

When Nathan Ake was linked to a move to Manchester City, it raised a lot of eyebrows. But despite the popular opinion indicating otherwise, the Dutchman could actually be perfect for Guardiola’s tactics.

Ake is a dynamic centre-back who is good with the ball at his feet and stellar at the back. Another talent that Chelsea let slip away, the 24 year-old has been brilliant for Bournemouth even since he joined them from the Blues in 2016 - initially on loan, before a permanent deal in 2017.

The Dutchman was a constant presence at the back for Bournemouth last season, playing almost every minute in the Premier League. He was extremely disciplined in defense, picking up just 3 yellow cards, even though he had to deal with some of the most potent attacking forces in the world.

Advertisement

Ake still managed to rack up a pass success rate of 86% and won 2.3 aerial duels per game. The Dutchman is also a goal threat from set pieces and has scored 10 goals from 117 appearances in the Premier League.

Ake has tremendous composure on the ball and has been a leader at the back for his club, enabling them to register 10 clean sheets last season. His composure, abilities on the ball and experience in the Premier League make him an enticing prospect for Guardiola to target.

Ake would also be comfortable under Guardiola’s ball-controlling style of play. His versatility – Ake has the ability to play left back as well - and his age will also appeal to the Spaniard.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Nathan Ake Ibrahima Konaté Pep Guardiola
Advertisement
Opinion: 3 players Manchester City should offload before the transfer window shuts 
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Nathan Ake Linked & Angelino's In Manchester | Manchester City Transfer Target
RELATED STORY
3 players who must leave Manchester City in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 players Tottenham Hotspur must offload before the transfer window shuts 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19-20: 5 New signings who are set to make a huge impact
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: 4 takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Rumours: Manchester City target Rodri rejects Bayern Munich move 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best transfer windows of all time: Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make £100 million bid for superstar talent and more - April 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League Manager of the Year: Ranking the top 5
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us