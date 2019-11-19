3 centre backs who could move to Manchester City in the January transfer window

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Nov 2019, 14:23 IST SHARE

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

It has been a humbling Premier League campaign for the defending champions Manchester City so far, as they find themselves playing catchup to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool so early in the campaign.

A 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield has opened up a ginormous points gap between the champions and the potential usurpers, therefore, the City hierarchy will be looking to plug gaps in the squad when the pit stop that is the January transfer window arrives.

Guardiola's squad has been decimated by injuries this term, as injuries across the backline has meant the Spanish gaffer has had to paper the cracks for much of the campaign so far.

Aymeric Laporte faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Oleksandr Zinchenko is injured, Benjamin Mendy has been continually on and off the treatment table, John Stones has not been at his best since his return from injury, and the club is yet to replace Vincent Kompany at the heart of the defence.

The Manchester club has suffered defeat on 3 occasions so far this season, and the common thread has been the lack of defensive cohesion. In this article, we discuss three potential defensive players City could sign to plug the bothersome leakage at the back.

#3 Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Ruben Dias in action for Benfica

Ruben Dias has been touted in many circles as a potential January signing for Manchester City. The 22-year-old has been linked to Manchester United in recent times as well, and it is also believed Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on bringing his compatriot to the Molineux.

Dias has been delivering impressive performances at the heart of Benfica's defence since his first-team debut in 2017, and that has seen the Dragons slap a €66 million release clause on him.

The 22-year-old has a contract till 2024, and it is rumoured the Portuguese club is keen to increase his release clause to €90 million in a bid to ward off his English suitors as well as present his value more accurately. The price tag is unlikely to deter Man City from making a move.

1 / 3 NEXT